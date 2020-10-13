SBI Card gives customers added reason to celebrate with its festive offers for 2020

SBI Card, India’s largest pure-play credit card issuer, is all set to add to the festive cheer of its cardholders this festive season. With 1000+ offers across 2000 cities, specially curated to meet the changing trends and consumer preferences, SBI Card endeavours to bring customers rewarding shopping experience on their festive season purchases.

The wide range of offers includes 300+ national and 700+ regional & hyperlocal offers. The delightful spread of offers ranges across a wide set of categories such as fashion & lifestyle, electronics, mobiles, jewellery, departmental stores and travel & online marketplaces. Offers are available nationally across marquee brands such as Amazon, Brand Factory, Croma, Caratlane, Fabindia, FirstCry, Grofers, Home centre, Lloyds, More Hypermarket, More Supermarket, Pantaloons, Samsung Mobile and Tata Cliq. These strategic partnerships will enable the customers to derive benefits across all the relevant shopping categories. Offers include attractive cashback as well as instant discounts ranging upto 10%.

SBI Card is also the exclusive credit card partner for Flipkart`s ‘The Big Billion Days’ online shopping festival, one of the largest online sale events in India. SBI Card customers can avail 10% instant discount on Flipkart during the offer period, in addition to the plethora of deals on the platform, from the safety of their homes.

Commenting on the festive offers, Mr. Ashwini Kumar Tewari, MD & CEO, SBI Card, said “Every year our endeavour is to bring our consumers a superior experience and maximum savings on their festive shopping through carefully designed national and regional offers This year we have curated over 1000 offers, with national and local merchants, both in-store and online, across 2000 cities, to enable our cardholders enjoy great benefits across all the categories. In addition, to make festive purchases more affordable, SBI Card customers can avail EMI purchase facility at over 1.3 lakh stores. EMI at no extra cost is also available on larger ticket items with popular brands in electronics and mobiles. Through these offers, we are pleased to bring our customers safe and rewarding shopping experience, thus adding to their celebrations.”

In addition to the national offers, SBI Card has also curated several region-specific and hyperlocal offers for customers across small towns and cities. For instance, SBI Card has partnered with regional brands during the Durga Puja and Navratri festivals that will enable customers to avail great savings through cashback offers across 1100+ stores and 120+ discount offers across 17 cities. 700+ hyperlocal offers with discounts ranging from 10% to 55% have been curated across 46 cities.

Further, to ensure affordability, SBI Card customers can avail EMI facility at 84500 merchants & 1.3 Lakh+ stores. Also, EMI at no extra cost is accessible across 14 brands in electronics & mobiles categories.

The festive offers will run from October 01, 2020, to November 15, 2020.

