SBI Card PAT Grows 67% to ₹345 Cr for Q2 FY22 Vs ₹206 Cr for Q2 FY21

Hyderabad/ New Delhi, 29 October 2021: The Board of Directors of SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited approved the Company’s results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021, at their meeting held on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Performance Highlights Q2 FY22

Total Revenue increased by 7% YoY to ₹2,695 Cr for Q2 FY22

Profit after tax increased by 67% YoY to ₹345 Cr for Q2 FY22

ROAA at 4.9% for Q2 FY22 vs. 3.4% for Q2 FY21

ROAE at 20.1% for Q2 FY22 vs. 14.1% for Q2 FY21

Capital Adequacy Ratio at 25.0%; Tier 1 at 21.8%

Key Metrics

New accounts volume at 953k for Q2 FY22 up by 39% as compared to 688k for Q2 FY21

Card-in-force grew by 14% to 1.26 Cr as of Q2 FY22 vs 1.10 Cr as of Q2 FY21

Retail spends grew by 41% to ₹ 35,070 Cr in Q2 FY22 vs ₹ 24,863 Cr in Q2 FY21

Corporate Spends grew by 80% to ₹ 8,491 Cr in Q2 FY22 vs ₹ 4,728 Cr in Q2 FY21

Market share H1 FY22 (available till Aug’21) – Card-in-force at 19.4% (FY21: 19.1%); Spends at 19.0% (FY21: 19.4%); Transactions at 20.0% (FY21: 19.7%)

Receivables grew by 12% to ₹ 26,741 Cr as of Q2 FY22 vs ₹ 23,978 Cr as of Q2 FY21

GNPA at 3.36% as of Q2 FY22 vs 7.46%* as of Q2 FY21; NNPA at 0.91% as of Q2 FY22 vs 2.70%* as of Q2 FY21.

New RBI RE added at ₹ 105 Cr in Q2 FY22 as compared to ₹ 257 Cr in Q1 FY22. Total RBI RE book including RBI RE 2.0 assets at 4% in Q2 FY22 vs 9% in Q2 FY21.

Profit & Loss Account for the Quarter ended September 30, 2021

Total revenue increased by ₹ 185 Cr, or 7% to ₹ 2,695 Cr for Q2 FY22 vs ₹ 2,510 Cr for Q2 FY21, increase is primarily due to higher Income from fees and services in Q2 FY22.

Finance costs decreased by ₹ 10 Cr, or 4% to ₹ 254 Cr for Q2 FY22 from ₹ 264 Cr for Q2 FY21.

Total Operating cost increased by ₹ 277 Cr, or 25% to ₹ 1,383 Cr for Q2 FY22 from ₹ 1,106 Cr for Q2 FY21, increase is due to higher business volumes in Q2 FY22.

Earnings before credit costs at ₹ 1,058 Cr for Q2 FY22 vs ₹ 1,140 Cr for Q2 FY21.

Total Management overlay provision at ₹ 231 Cr as on Sep’21. Impairment losses & bad debts expenses for Q2 FY22 at ₹ 594 Cr vs ₹ 862 Cr for Q2 FY21.

Profit before tax increased by ₹ 186 Cr, or 67% to ₹ 464 Cr for Q2 FY22 vs ₹ 278 Cr for Q2 FY21

Profit after tax increased by ₹ 139 Cr, or 67% to ₹ 345 Cr for Q2 FY22 vs ₹ 206 Cr for Q2 FY21

Profit & Loss Account for the half year ended September 30, 2021

For the half year ended September 30, 2021 total revenue increased by ₹ 441 Cr, or 9% to ₹ 5,146 Cr for H1 FY22 vs ₹ 4,706 Cr for H1 FY21. Finance costs decreased by ₹ 56 Cr, or 10% to ₹ 483 Cr for H1 FY22 from ₹ 539 Cr for H1 FY21. Total Operating cost at ₹ 2,550 Cr for H1 FY22 from ₹ 2,013 Cr for H1 FY21, increase is primarily due to higher business volumes. Pre-provision earnings at ₹ 2,114 Cr for H1 FY22 from ₹ 2,154 Cr for H1 FY21. Impairment losses & bad debts expenses for the period at ₹ 1,239 Cr for H1 FY22 vs ₹ 1,347 Cr for H1 FY21. Resultant Profit before tax at ₹ 874 Cr for H1 FY22 vs ₹806 Cr for H1 FY21. Profit after tax increased by ₹ 50 Cr, or 8% to ₹ 650 Cr for H1 FY22 vs ₹ 599 Cr for H1 FY21.

Balance Sheet as of September 30, 2021

Total Balance Sheet size as of September 30, 2021 was ₹ 29,167 Cr as against ₹ 27,013 Cr as of March 31, 2021.

Total Gross Advances (Credit card receivables) as of September 30, 2021 were ₹ 26,741 Cr, as against ₹ 25,114 Cr as of March 31, 2021.

Net worth as of September 30, 2021 was ₹ 7,059 Cr as against ₹ 6,374 Cr as of March 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

The Gross non-performing assets were at 3.36% of gross advances as on September 30, 2021 as against 7.46%* as on September 30, 2020. Net non-performing assets were at 0.91% as against 2.70%* as on September 30, 2020.

Capital Adequacy

As per the capital adequacy norms issued by the RBI, Company’s capital to risk ratio consisting of tier I and tier II capital should not be less than 15% of its aggregate risk weighted assets on – balance sheet and of risk adjusted value of off-balance sheet items. As of September 30, 2021, Company’s CRAR was 25.0% compared to 25.3% as of September 30, 2020.

The tier I capital in respect of an NBFC-ND-SI, at any point of time, is required to be not be less than 10%. Company’s Tier I capital was 21.8.% as of September 30, 2021 compared to 21.0% as of September 30, 2020.

Rating

CRISIL Long Term – AAA/Stable

CRISIL Short Term – A1+

ICRA Long Term – AAA/Stable

ICRA Short Term – A1+

Summary Profit and Loss Statement

Rs Cr Q2 FY21 Q1 FY22 Q2 FY22 YoY H1 FY21 H1 FY22 YoY Interest Income 1,277 1,153 1,173 -8.1% 2,691 2,327 -13.5% Others 1,138 1,208 1,403 23.3% 1,878 2,612 39.1% Total Revenue from operations 2,415 2,362 2,576 6.7% 4,569 4,938 8.1% Total Other Income 95 89 119 25.6% 137 208 52.5% Total Income/Revenue 2,510 2,451 2,695 7.4% 4,706 5,146 9.4% Finance costs 264 229 254 -3.8% 539 483 -10.3% Operating Costs 1,106 1,166 1,383 25.1% 2,013 2,550 26.6% Earnings before credit costs 1,140 1,056 1,058 -7.2% 2,154 2,114 -1.8% Impairment losses & bad debts 862 645 594 -31.1% 1,347 1,239 -8.0% Profit before tax 278 410 464 66.8% 806 874 8.4% Profit after tax 206 305 345 67.3% 599 650 8.4%

Summary Balance Sheet

Rs Cr Mar’21 Sep’21 Variance % Sep’20 Assets Loans (Net) 23,459 25,394 8% 21,925 Cash & Bank Balances 720 727 1% 690 Investments 958 958 0% 1 Other Financial Assets 276 490 77% 267 Total non-financial Assets 1,600 1,598 0% 1,435 Total Assets 27,013 29,167 8% 24,318 Liabilities and Equity Total Equity 6,302 6,987 11% 5,877 Borrowings 17,895 19,023 6% 15,743 Other financial liabilities 1,636 1,278 -22% 988 Total non-financial liabilities 1,180 1,879 59% 1,710 Total liabilities and equity 27,013 29,167 8% 24,318

* GNPA/NNPA for previous year on basis of proforma GNPA/NNPA.