SBI ETF IT and SBI ETF Private Bank New Fund Offer closes today.

SBI Mutual Fund new fund offer for SBI ETF IT and SBI ETF Private Bank are closing today.

SBI ETF IT NFO is suitable for investors who are seeking long term capital appreciation and investment in securities covered by Nifty IT Index. It is an open-ended scheme tracking Nifty IT Index with an objective to provide returns that closely correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by the underlying index, subject to tracking error. The benchmark for the scheme is Nifty IT TRI.

SBI ETF Private Bank NFO is suitable for investors who are seeking long term capital appreciation and investment in securities covered by Nifty Private Bank Index. It is open-ended scheme tracking Nifty Private Bank Index with an objective to provide returns that closely correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by the underlying index, subject to tracking error. The benchmark for the scheme is Nifty Private Bank TRI.

The fund manager for both the scheme is Mr. Harsh Sethi who has over 18 years of industry experience.