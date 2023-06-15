SBI General Insurance alerts customers to stay safe ahead of the Cyclone Biparjoy warning across the coast of Gujarat

Ahmedabad, June 15th, 2023: SBI General Insurance urges its customers to stay safe and take precautionary measures to safeguard their lives and protect their loved ones. The atmospheric depression in the Arabian Sea has intensified into a “cyclonic storm – Biporjoy”. As per reports of the IMD (India Meteorological Department), the cyclone is presently travelling towards the coast of Gujarat and is likely to make landfall on the evening of 15th June 2023 near Jakhau Port in Kutch district. In addition to heavy cyclonic winds, the cyclone may also cause heavy rainfall at the Kutch region, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagadh, and Morbi districts.

Amidst these heavy rains and adverse situations, SBI General Insurance urges you to stay indoors and safe and also to protect your vehicles from any damage.

SBI General Insurance stands by its customers during these testing times. The team has set the standard operating process in motion and has set up a task force to manage queries and claims on fast-track mode. It is monitoring the incoming information and is equipped to respond to all the queries

Customers can intimate/register claim via various means:

Call the company’s toll-free number 1800 102 1111 SMS <CLAIM>to 561612 Send details on email: customer.care@sbigeneral.in Visit Claims Intimation Section on www.sbigeneral.in

To avoid any delays in the claim settlement procedure, the Company has contacted a panel of surveyors. SBI General follows a process of ‘Express Claims’ settlement for losses of up to Rs. 10 lakhs for affected customers. Customers have experienced challenges and losses because of the floods and heavy rainfall, SBI General will waive the paperwork requirement wherever practicable. In the case of some smaller claims, immediate settlements will be offered with efforts to help those affected recovers. SBI General is devoted to assisting their customers and get them back on their feet as quickly as possible. Having invested in digital readiness and a thorough Business Continuity Plan, SBI General is well placed to help the customers when they need it the most.