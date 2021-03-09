SBI General Insurance Celebrates Women’s Day at Sangopita – ‘A Shelter for Care’

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the International Women’s Day, SBI General Insurance reiterated its focus on social welfare and women empowerment by felicitating the female staff at Sangopita – ‘a shelter for care’. On this day, a small function was organised to felicitate the women employees at Sangopita.

Mr. PC Kandpal, MD and CEO, SBI General Insurance, said, “At SBIG, we strongly believe in giving back to the society with our CSR philosophy. One of the focus areas that we contribute to is on the uplifting and empowering individuals with special needs. We have been associated with Sangopita for the past two years now. Sangopita supports and enables the specially abled, the intellectually and the physically challenged, adults and children from the underprivileged homes, to live a life of dignity, at their Centre. We took the International Women’s Day as an opportunity to felicitate the women staff of the Centre, acknowledging their courage and determination in supporting the society.”

Located in remote rural Badlapur, Sangopita is serving a social cause by offering committed service and nurturing people with special needs. As a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, SBI General Insurance has been associated with Sangopita enabling the ‘nurturing of special needs persons’ at the Sangopita Home, and providing speech, occupational, and physiological therapies to individuals with special needs. In addition, and as part of the project, SBI General Insurance also supports the operational and medical expenses of the team.