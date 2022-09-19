SBI General Insurance extends support to empower the first international ‘four a side’ wheelchair handball championship

Mumbai, September 19, 2022: SBI General Insurance, one of India’s leading General Insurance companies will be supporting 10 specially abled athletes from Phoenix Sports selected by the Handball Association of India, who will be representing India at the first four a side World Wheelchair Handball Championships in Cairo, Egypt. SBI General Insurance will further empower these athletes by financially supporting them for this championship which is scheduled from September 20 – 25, 2022.

According to a resolution made by the IHF’s Executive Committee on July 6, 2022, the first-ever HFO Wheelchair Handball World Championship in Egypt will have six competing teams and will feature two teams from Europe, the Netherlands & Slovenia, South & Central

America, Brazil, and Chile, as well as one team from Asia, India, Africa and Egypt each. The competition, which is slated to begin on October 6, 2022, in Cairo, kicks-off with a preliminary phase face-off before the championship’s final round.

Commenting on the association, Shri Anand Pejawar, Deputy Managing Director, SBI General Insurance said, “SBI General being a responsible corporate believes in meaningful contribution through its CSR programmes which focuses on various areas and segments. Sports is an integral focus area, and we constantly explore and support various sports forms and/or athletes. We are happy to associate with Phoenix Sports & Handball Association of India that will support 10 specially abled athletes with a distinctive platform to compete. This program being the first of its kind for this category of athletes, we hope that initiatives like this will inspire greater participation and support for the community enabling India and Indian athletes succeed at a global stage.” Mr. Saikrishna Hatangadi, from Phoenix Sports said, “There is immense sporting talent amidst our specially abled athletes. This four a side wheelchair handball championship is a first of its kind event being conducted by IHF and we are delighted with support of SBI General Insurance our wheelchair athletes can represent the country on a global competitive platform such as this, for the first time. We are immensely proud of our athletes and hope they will go on to win bigger laurels”

In line with the focus on sports as a focus area, SBI General has consistently extended support to potential athletes / sports persons from difficult backgrounds, enabling world class training for them in association with JSW-IIS (Inspire Institute of Sports). This year, SBI General is supporting Inspire Winter Sports Excellence Program (IWSEP), a new sport in association with JSW IIS, which will train, guide and support the athletes in gearing up for the upcoming Winter Olympics 2026, thereby strengthen SBI General’s contribution to Indian sports.