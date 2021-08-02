SBI General partners with SahiPay to offer general insurance products to rural India

New Delhi: SBI General Insurance, one of India’s leading General Insurance companies, announced a tie-up with Manipal Business Solutions to increase insurance penetration in the rural markets. SahiPay, the fastest growing tech-enabled financial inclusion platform of Manipal Business Solutions, provides digital and financial services to customers in semi-urban and rural India.

This association marks a significant milestone for SBI General in realizing its vision of becoming the most trusted general insurer for India as well as Bharat. Through this partnership, SBI General will provide a bouquet of non-life insurance solutions to SahiPay customers.

Speaking on the partnership, Pushan Mahapatra, President – Strategic Investments & Head – Open Market, SBI General Insurance said, “At SBI General, we always aim to plug-in digital model in our rural markets WRT insurance offerings. The tie-up with Sahipay is the right fit and has come at an appropriate time to support us in our endeavor to maximize our reach to rural segments”.

Kamaljeet Rastogi, CEO, Manipal Business Solutions said, “India is predominantly rural with more than 65% of the population residing in rural areas. To make rural population aware of the benefits of insurance, focused efforts and innovative, affordable, technology-based insurance products that provide adequate risk coverage are required. SBI General Insurance will help us provide comprehensive and accessible set of insurance offerings to our customers. This partnership will bring in a perfect blend for rural customers, with SBI General’s non-life product offerings and Manipal Business Solutions, along with the right understanding of rural segment by both partners.”

SBI General is continuously strengthening its distribution footprints in the country, and this tie-up is a step in that direction.