SBI Life to help OGH improve patient mobility

SBI Life Insurance through its CSR initiative has come forward to support OGH to improve patient mobility in the OPD block through its CSR partner Helping Hand Foundation.

SBI Life has donated 15 non foldable wheelchair and 10 stretcher trolleys aimed at improving patient mobility at Outpatient block- through the CSR partnership, Helping Hand Foundation will provide mobility assistance to OPD patients that visit the hospital, just with the aid of new wheel chairs and strechers, additional 250-300 patients will be provided hassle free access to facilities in the hospital.

The OGH administration is working on taking various steps in improving patient care particularly in the OPD and provision of new mobility equipment and manpower through CSR will be very beneficial for the patients said Dr. B. Nagender, Superintendent of OGH.

SBI life CSR Group members said that ” they are very happy to work with large state-run hospitals like OGH in improving patient care and facilities and will be more than willing to pitch in for more such initiatives “. SBI Life is also working with other state-run hospitals like MNJ Cancer Hospital, NIMS in improving facilities & services for the patients in these hospitals.

“We are glad to be CSR partners of SBI life and we would work closely with them in further aiding state run hospitals in the near future “said Mr. Mujtaba Hasan Askari of Helping Hand Foundation.

In a brief function today in the OGH, Dr. Nagender released the wheel chairs and stretchers to the concerned department in the presence of Mr. B. Shankar, Divisional Head, Marketing, SBI Life Mr. Saurabh, Head of HR, SBI Life, Dr. Kavita, RMO, OGH and members of HHF.