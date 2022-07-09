SBI signs MOU with KDEM to provide access for funds and special financial services for Start-ups in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, July 2022: The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) has partnered with India’s largest public-sector banking conglomerate, the State Bank of India (SBI) to support the start-up ecosystem of Karnataka. KDEM and SBI exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) wherein SBI will be now partnering with the Fintech Innovation hub at Mangaluru and leveraging the CGTSME scheme to provide funding support to the start-ups in the state. The MOU is a first of its kind step for start-ups by any banking institution.

Exchanged in the presence of Dr. Ashwathnarayan C N, Hon’ble Minister, Dept of Electronics, IT BT S&T, and Shri Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh, Deputy Managing Director (Transaction Banking & New Initiatives), SBI & Shri Nand Kishore, Chief General Manager (Bengaluru Circle), SBI. The MoU was signed by Mr. Sanjeev Gupta, CEO, KDEM, and Shri S. Radhakrishnan, General Manager, NW-I, SBI, Bengaluru Circle.

The MoU will empower SBI to build a robust mechanism for the Karnataka Government-recognized start-ups supported by KDEM to avail financial services including credits to the start-ups. The important feature of the MOU is to extend Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTSME) to ELEVATE Winners and to AIF-supported start-ups of Karnataka. The Elevate-Idea2PoC was launched by the Department of Electronics, IT, BT, and S&T, Government of Karnataka to identify and nurture innovative start-ups and provide them the necessary boost at various stages through funding or mentoring. So far, we already have 750 ELEVATE winners with us, and with this MOU more than 1000 start-ups are going to be supported.

Congratulating KDEM and SBI on the MoU, Dr. Ashwathnarayan C N, Hon’ble Minister, Dept of Electronics, IT BT S&T said, “Karnataka has already established itself as a leading state in the nation with a favourable start-up ecosystem supported by a robust policy framework and infrastructure. I am pleased that a huge public sector conglomerate such as SBI values the importance of building an enriching environment, that will elevate the state and the nation’s digital economy. I congratulate Mr. Sanjeev Gupta and Shri Rana Ashutosh kumar Singh for the signing of the MOU and for their support of the innovation hub in Mangaluru.” Commenting on the MoU Exchange, Shri Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh, Deputy Managing Director (Transaction Banking & New Initiatives), SBI said, “It is a great pleasure for us at SBI to partner with organisations such as the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission and the Government of Karnataka that is striving to build a world-class innovation hub and a robust start-up ecosystem that will inspire the nation. We believe that this is a fitting partnership as we can converge our financial acumen with KDEM’s platform and reach that will together become a gamechanger for the industry.” Speaking at the MoU exchange, Shri B V Naidu, Chairman, KDEM said, “KDEM has always strived to be an enabler of change and innovation in Karnataka’s start-up journey. This MOU will add another flavour of comprehensive financial services available to start-ups. SBI has shown keen interest in the opening of the start-up branches in the emerging tech clusters like Mangaluru, Mysuru, and Hubballi in the next 3-6 months. I am happy that SBI has shown keen interest in participating in our cluster seed funds which is the first of its kind in India.”

The State Bank of India will be opening an exclusive start-up desk in the ‘Innovation Tower’ of the Government of Karnataka at HSR layout, Bengaluru to offer services to start-ups. Subsequently, KDEM will assist SBI in opening branches across the three clusters of Mysuru, Mangaluru, and Hubballi-Belagavi to facilitate and support start-ups based out of these clusters.

Commenting on this partnership, Dr. E V Ramana Reddy, ACS, Dept of Electronics, IT BT S&T, said, “This is a significant moment for SBI and KDEM, coming up with a unique platform that empowers the innovation ecosystem of Karnataka for the financial services. SBI will also be supporting the fintech task group and be an important partner in executing the strategies for making Karnataka the world’s leading fintech hub.” Mr. Sanjeev Gupta, CEO, KDEM while signing the MOU said, “Now that we have SBI, India’s largest public-sector bank supporting Karnataka’s start-up ecosystem, I am confident that Karnataka will be the Fintech hub of the world and also aspire to be the top 5 start-up ecosystem of the world. SBI providing dedicated financial services for start-ups will now create a growth to the start-up ecosystem in beyond Bengaluru clusters as well. “

The MoU will further allow the two parties to participate in cluster funds under KITVEN (Karnataka Information Technology Venture Capital Fund). KITVEN Fund has invested in emerging companies with a long-term investment approach and also focused on investments in seed/ rapid growth opportunities within the State of Karnataka. The Fund has assisted a wide spectrum of companies catering to Information Technology, Biotechnology, and other high-end products/ solutions in the knowledge-based sector and aims to augment the state’s Fintech sector through this partnership.