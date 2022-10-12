SBI surpasses Rs. 6 Trillion AUM in Residential Home Loans, announces a Festive Bonanza for Home Loan buyers

New Delhi, October 12th, 2022: India’s largest home loan provider, the State Bank of India continues to lead the Home Loan segment and has surpassed Rs. 6 Trillion in Assets Under Management.To celebrate this milestone and welcome the festivities, SBI has launched the Festive Bonanza for its home loan buyers. SBI crossed Rs. 5 Trillion mark in January 2021.

SBI aims to make home loans affordable for all prospective buyers amidst the ongoing festive season. As a part of the Festive Bonanza, SBI will offer a concession of up to 0.25% on Home Loans, 0.15% on Top Up Loans, and 0.30% on Loan Against Property. Bank has further sweetened the deal, by waiving off the processing fees on home loans upto 31st Jan 2023. The offers are specially curated keeping in mind the diverse needs of buyers across segments. SBI is consistently striving to make affordable housing conveniently accessible to customers who dream of owning a home.

Commenting on the milestone of Rs. 6 Trillion AUM, Shri Dinesh Khara, Chairman, said, “SBI being the leader in home finance, takes ownership to enable the housing dream of every Indian. We are extremely grateful to our customers comprising more than 28+ lakh families, who have trusted us and chosen us, to be their partner in the home-ownership journey. A series of process and digital initiatives undertaken over the past few years played a crucial role in our journey to the Rs. 6 Trillion mark. We are committed to being partners in Nation Building and are striving to realize the dream of our Hon’ble Prime Minister towards – Housing for All.”

Commenting on the Festive Bonanza, Shri Alok Kumar Choudhary, Managing Director, Retail Banking & Operations, said, “SBI has always been at the forefront in boosting consumer sentiments by launching various offers consistently. As we enter the festive season after a long period of muted celebrations due to COVID restrictions, our offers this festive season are aimed to provide much-needed support for prospective home buyers as they embark on their journey for home ownership. Looking at strong interest for home loans across the country, we are happy to announce a concessional rate of interest and waiver in processing fees for a limited period.”

SBI, for the first time, has launched a series of unique offerings across the home loan segment. The interest rate for buyers of New Home Loans as well as Takeovers starts at 8.40% and Top-up loans for furnishings/renovation/home makeovers start at 8.80%.