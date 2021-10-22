SBICAP Trustee Co Ltd. and Akshaya Patra Collaborate to Undertake Food Relief in Maharashtra

India: SBICAP Trustee Co Ltd. and The Akshaya Patra Foundation collaborated to undertake COVID-19 relief feeding in Maharashtra. Through this endeavour, both the organisations strive to reach out to vulnerable populations, such as daily wagers, rough sleepers, migrant workers, etc., in these times of adversity. Over 53,333 packets of cooked meals were distributed in Pune and Thane between June and August 2021 as a part of this collaboration.

Acknowledging the support, Mr. Sundeep Talwar, CMO, Akshaya Patra, said, “We are immensely grateful to SBICAP Trustee Co Ltd., for supporting our food relief initiative in Maharashtra. Their support enabled us to serve over 53,000 meals to people from vulnerable communities in Thane and Pune. We have always believed in the need for collective efforts during such difficult times. We are glad that we share this belief with SBICAP Trustee Co Ltd.” He further added, “I also want to thank the Government of Maharashtra and the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, for placing their trust and confidence in the Foundation’s service over the years and providing us the opportunity to serve people during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

As of 15 October, 2021, Akshaya Patra has cumulatively served over 19.1 crore meals to vulnerable populations across 20 states and one UT. These include cooked meals, food relief kits with essential groceries for 42/28 meal servings, Happiness Kits with dry ration for 20 meal servings, hygiene products and educational supplies, and Family Happiness Kits with essential groceries for 120 meal servings.