Scalenut launches AI-powered platform to assist writers in developing content in minutes

New Delhi, 8 April 2022: Scalenut, an AI startup by IIT alumni, today announced the launch of an AI and NLP-powered platform that allows intelligent content research and compelling content writing in minutes. Developed in India, Scalenut is addressing the $400 billion global content development industry. Scalenut’s platform is already being used across 50+ countries by marketers, content creators, businesses and anyone who wants to produce compelling content. Scalenut’s AI writing technology now comes with a Chrome extension to improve productivity and accessibility. Scalenut is aiming to become a market leader in the content creation space, be it for research-based SEO content, social media content, and marketing copies. Titan Capital, First Principles VC, AngelList, Abhishek Goyal, and other angel investors have invested in Scalenut.

Among the top challenges to content creation for marketing and SEO is intelligent research and thereafter writing. Scalenut’s AI-powered platform addresses both these by automating research on topics and following it up with content writing – plagiarism-free and inherently compelling. From research to the final draft, Scalenut’s AI-powered self-serve platform covers the entire content lifecycle within minutes.

Mayank Jain, CEO, and Co-Founder, Scaleneut said, “Scalenut is for anyone who has ever faced writer’s block and I think it includes almost everyone who has ever tried to write. The idea behind Scalenut was born out of how difficult and frustrating writing content can be. This is especially true for marketers, content creators, and business owners, who write with purpose. The Chrome extension we recently launched makes Scalenut super easy to use while boosting the users’ productivity. We are proud to have created a tech platform in India, which is now being used by creators across the globe, including India.”

Scalenut has been founded by Mayank Jain, Co-Founder, CEO, Gaurav Goyal, Co-Founder, COO, and Saurabh Wadhawan, Co-Founder, CPO. Scalenut is serving the $400 billion global content creation industry. For self-serve customers, Scalenut has two key tools – AI-Powered SEO Assistant and AI Copywriter. The AI-Powered SEO Assistant researches and creates high-ranking long-format blog posts within minutes. AI Copywriter creates content and ideas within seconds. These could include social media posts, Facebook content, sales emails, product descriptions, introduction paragraphs, catchy email subject lines, customer review responder,s and much more.