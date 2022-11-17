Scaler Announces Gratitude Leaves; Employees To Get 10-Day Paid Time Off At Year-End

Mumbai, 17th November 2022: Scaler (by InterviewBit), one of the fastest-growing tech upskilling startups, announced ten days of paid time off for its employees at the end of the year. ‘Gratitude Leaves’, as the company calls it, has been announced to allow its employees a much-needed break at the end of a profitable and rewarding year. From 21st December through 1st January, as an ode to the team’s hard work throughout the year, Scaler employees will be able to spend time away from work with their family and friends to refresh and rejuvenate themselves for an action-packed 2023.

While organisations in the tech and startup sector continue to grapple with high attrition, burnout, quiet quitting and other issues, the onus is on employers to create an environment that fosters both productivity and well-being – mental and physical. Introducing year-end leaves has been a global best practice. However, Scaler is among the few companies in India to announce a company-wide year-end shutdown adding to the new year festivities.

Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-Founder of Scaler and InterviewBit, said, “Times are tough, and we are constantly surrounded by news that has created anxieties in the ed-tech sector. At Scaler, we have always had a people-first approach to our business operations, and this philosophy has held us in good stead. Our talented workforce has played a critical role in running a cash flow-positive business, helping the company achieve a YoY growth of over 350 percent and a sustained month-on-month revenue growth of 15 percent. Having achieved these milestones, we want to allow our employees the time to cherish and benefit from their growth journey with us. These year-end leaves are just one of the many ways we acknowledge our team’s efforts and contributions throughout the year. We have big plans for the year 2023, and we hope this time off will allow our team to come back stronger, happier and motivated to smash several glass ceilings.”

Over the last year, Scaler has announced various other initiatives towards sustaining a positive work environment. The young edtech startup has issued 12 days of paid period leaves for all its menstruating employees. To ensure that employees are engaged, competent, and confident in their positions, Scaler has also budgeted five crores on employee benefits, engagement efforts, culture-building activities, and learning and development. Due to these time-relevant, conducive policies and initiatives, Scaler has successfully maintained a low attrition rate over the last two years. Continued efforts by the company towards creating an employee-friendly workplace also helped Scaler get recognised by AmbitionBox as “The Best Place to Work in India 2022” among tech startups.

Recently Scaler announced a cumulative 2500 percent revenue growth in FY 2020 and 2021. Buoyed by this growth, Scaler will continue to hire across teams. In total, the organisation employs more than 2200 professionals, with women accounting for 33 percent of the workforce.