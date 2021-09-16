Scaler announces the second edition of ‘Scaler Career Fair’, – an exclusive virtual recruitment drive for tech professionals

Scaler, a leading upskilling platform for students and working professionals, has announced the second edition of Career Fairs, to be held on 18th and 19th September 2021. Career Fairs is a one of a kind virtual placement drive for Scaler learners to showcase their skills to some of the leading tech companies in the country. Over 45 companies, including the likes of Amazon, Delhivery, Airtel, Freshworks, PayPal, Akamai, etc., will be participating in the drive to hire the best talent in the tech domain from among 1300+ Scalers learners.

The first edition of Career Fair, which was held in May 2021, saw participation from over 20 tech & product companies and 200+ learners. More than 50% of the students who participated in the recruitment drive received job offers with an average CTC of INR 18 lakhs per annum. Top companies that participated in the drive include Amazon, Genpact, Societe Generale, Delhivery, ZS, Zupee, MoneyTap, Swiggy, Lenskart and McKinsey.

Scaler Career Fair helps offer tech companies access to a vast pool of skilled and experienced tech talent from Scaler’s graduating batches. The objective of Career Fair is to connect companies with prospective candidates and significantly reduce the time to hire for enterprises. Scaler’s talent pool consists of backend developers, full-stack developers, frontend developers, among other skillsets. A majority of them are skilled in Java, C++ and C and have expertise in Python, Node and React.

Commenting on the upcoming edition of Career Fair, Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder, Scaler & InterviewBit, said, “Today there is no shortage of tech talent in the country. However, the challenge lies in the scarcity of talent skilled in new-age digital skills, which is the global problem the tech industry faces. At Scaler, our goal is to bridge this gap by upskilling techies with the latest in-demand technology skills and producing high-quality software engineers. As a holistic edtech platform, we have created avenues like Career Fair where learners from our graduating batches can connect with prospective employers and realise their career dreams. Over the last few years, we have built a great working relationship with over 600 leading tech and product companies, and 3000+ of our learners work with these organisations. The Scaler Career Fair is proving to be a preferred platform for our partner companies to quench their thirst for quality tech talent.”

Naren Krishna, Head of Career, Scaler & InterviewBit, added.”At Scaler, we are determined to create value for both our learners and employers. Our hiring partners’ encouraging response for our first Career Fair and the placement offers our learners received are testament to this. After the first edition’s success, we’re excited to announce the second edition of the Career Fair, where more than 1300 students and 45+ companies are expected to participate. True to our ethos, we work closely with companies to understand their requirements and help them hire the best and brightest minds in the tech industry in a seamless manner.”

Before the Career Fair, Scaler is also conducting an informative career counselling session for the graduating batch of software engineers. Scaler Learners will get the opportunity to hear first-hand experiences of top engineering leaders in India, including Sathish Vaidyanathan, Senior Director- Software Development at Paypal and Jayesh Sidhwani, Head of Growth Engineering at Disney+ Hotstar. For more information on Scaler Career Fair, visit: https://scaler.vfairs.com/

Scaler has recently introduced an outcome-focused Data Science & Machine Learning program & a subscription-based lifelong career accelerator – Scaler Forever. Further, the start-up also acquired the online learning platform Coding Elements and made vital leadership appointments to accelerate business growth. As a testament to the growing demand for upskilling courses and the popularity of Scaler among the tech community, the user base has grown 5X from the previous financial year and 4X from the last quarter. Scaler has 8,000 active learners on its platform. Given the enormous opportunity in the professional upskilling space, Scaler plans to foray into international markets by early 2022.