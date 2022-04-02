Scam 1992 Fame Anjali Barot’s new web series with Alright, LOVE MARRIAGE on YouTube

〜LOVE MARRIAGE by Alright stars Anjali Barot and shows the love and the lives of a modern-age couple, navigating the path of marriage where their parents do not approve of a love match〜

Rusk Media’s entertainment vertical, Alright, today released the trailer of their latest web series LOVE MARRIAGE starring Anjali Barot. After a smashing success of her critically acclaimed show “Scam 1992”, the actor will be seen on-screen with YouTube personality Parikshit Joshi. LOVE MARRIAGE by Alright will be airing on YouTube in the first week of April. The first look of Anjali Barot starrer Love Marriage – created and directed by Nishant Sharma and written by Abhishek Srivastava— can be checked out on Alright’s YouTube—

Love Marriage – Official Trailer | Anjali Barot & Parikshit Joshi | Mini Web Series | Alright!

After gathering critical acclaim for her performance in “Scam 1992”, actor Anjali Barot is all set to return to the world of web series with Alright’s LOVE MARRIAGE. The show revolves around the loves and the lives of two love birds— Neha and Kush.

The trailer reveals that the couple decides to get married after Neha faces pressure from her family. Her typical desi family is against the concept of love marriage, so they decide to do a fake setup of arranged marriage hoping that their sham will not get detected. The commotion of the entire fiasco leads Kush to run away with Neha.