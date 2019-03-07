Scania Appoints Petr Novotny as Managing Director for India Operations

Scania India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., with 127 years of global history in mobility solutions, has announced Petr Novotny as the new Managing Director for its India operations.

Petr Novotny born in Czechoslovakia, with the Scania group for over 11 years, working in various international locations, has held key positions in the sales organisations, financial services, including further responsibilities in information systems, human resources, network development and purchasing verticals across various markets.

At Scania India, Petr will be responsible to drive the growth strategy for Scania India, to bring strategic direction to grow the company from strength to strength, with a new vision and mission.

Speaking on his new role, Petr Novotny said, “I feel privileged to receive this opportunity, and I am excited to lead the India business for Scania at a time when the industry is undergoing a tremendous transformation. India is a significant market for us in terms of growth, and we are committed to bringing world-class sustainable products and solutions to further fuel the automotive industry. I look forward to working closely with the teams and industry partners to drive growth for Scania India and the automotive industry in the region.”

Petr is a Fellow Chartered Certified Acountant from ACCA and is also a Certified Internal Auditor from the Institute of Internal Auditors, Florida, USA. Apart from this Petr has completed his MSc and BSc in Economics from the University of Economics, Prague; a Business Administration degree from Aberystwyth University, Wales; and Executive Training Program from Stockholm School of Economics.

Prior to working with Scania, Petr has worked with Philip Morris International, Coca-Cola and Deloitte in various leadership capacities bringing about a decade’s experience to lead the Scania Group in India.