Schneider Electric appoints Binu Philip as CHRO for Greater India Zone

Mumbai, January 2, 2022 – Schneider Electric, the global leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has appointed Binu Philip as the new Zone VP HR (CHRO) for Greater India.

Prior to this appointment, Binu was the Vice Presider HR for the International Operations for the Secure Power Division of the company.

Binu has been with Schneider Electric for over 7 years. He has been spearheading critical projects like the merger and acquisition of the L&T Electrical Automation business with Schneider Electric.

Binu takes over the role of Zone India CHRO from Rachna Mukherjee who was with the company for over 8 years and retired on 31st December 2022.

India is one of the four major hubs of Schneider Electric with over 36000 employees and poised for further growth as a Technology and Digital talent Hub.

Prior to his career at Schneider Electric, Binu has managed senior HR leadership roles in Microsoft Corporation, Aditya Birla Group (Idea Cellular) and RPG Enterprises (Harrisons Malayalam Plantations Ltd).

A post-graduate in Human Resources (MA PM &IR) he has over 30 years of experience in diverse industry domains including IT & Digital Technologies, Commercial Operations, Telecom and Technology Services.