Schneider Electric Launches AltivarTM Soft Starter ATS480 for the Indian Market

Motors are critical assets at the core of all industrial operations. On an average, they consume between 60- 95 per cent of the electrical energy in a plant. Boosting process, operation or motor efficiency translates into increased productivity, sustainability, and reliability. The Schneider Electric motor management system is an all-encompassing platform to unify Energy & Automation together. The system drives the complete lifecycle of a motor from design, build, operate & maintain to achieve sustainability goals in your plant, Machines & Buildings.

ATS480 is a step towards the evolution of soft starters keeping in mind the necessity for digitalization. Designed for normal and heavy-duty applications, it helps simplify project execution and maximizes the availability of applications even in the most demanding environments. With ATS480, Schneider Electric completes its service-oriented motor control and protection offer and builds on the proven robustness and success of its predecessor, ATS48. Intended for use in applications such as compressors, conveyors, pumps and fans, centrifugal machines, and more, ATS480 can support processes and infrastructure across several industries, including equipment manufacturing; mining, minerals, and metals; water, and wastewater; oil and gas, and more.

The new comprehensive offer portfolio, including the AltivarTM Soft Starter ATS 480, is not limited to motor control and protection. This unique all-in-one offer provides new levels of efficiency across the whole plant, extending across overall installation capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX). The solution also incorporates Schneider Electric’s domain expertise to tailor its architecture according to the specific market and its challenges. This creates an application with greater electrical design and simulation capabilities, as well as dedicated digital tools.

ATS480 combines robust performance, torque control, and simplicity of use to offer several benefits with seamless integration within Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure™ Plant Builder and Control Expert.

Sharing his thoughts on the product launch, Mr. Nikhil Pathak, Vice President, Offer Marketing and Business Development, Schneider Electric, said, “Sustainability is at the core of our purpose at Schneider Electric. We leverage our broad expertise to design and build highly efficient, sustainable, and comprehensive solutions that are specific to our customers’ needs. Our motor management solutions help customers cut project costs, lead time, and system footprint by optimizing the devices and components in your system.

With India growing as an industrial hub at an exponential rate and the launch of ATS480 under our Motor management portfolio, the offer is designed to enable smooth functioning of industrial equipment, further assisting in digitalization across various industries.”

While the ATS480 features the same power stage design, supply control and panel implementation as the ATS48, the ATS480 is revamped with a complete and wide offer from 17 to 1200 Amps and a voltage range from 200 208 to 690V in the same frame.

The ATS480 reduces engineering time and cost through simplified selection and optimization of the power and plant architecture, as well as securing operations with cyber security best practices, digitally troubleshooting issues and providing constant support. It is a Green Premium product designed to take the environmental considerations beyond current directives and regulations, compliant with RoHS and REACH.