Schneider Electric Makes eConversion the Default Mode for its Galaxy V-Series UPSs

Mumbai, India, October 20, 2022 –Schneider Electric™,the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced an enhanced version of eConversion (formerly known as ECOnversion), the company’s generally-recommended protection mode to provide increased sustainability for its Galaxy V Series 3-phase UPSs. After years of field tests, effective May 31, 2022, all Galaxy V Series UPSs will be shipped to customers with eConversion as the default.

With cost of ownership and sustainability as an ongoing pain point, Schneider Electric is the only company that offers this unique, patented combination of performance and efficiency. eConversion mode provides the highest protection level for critical loads with Class-1 (UL certified) and results in savings up to three times the UPS price. Providing critical back-up power solutions for IT and non-IT environments, such as industrial edge applications, Galaxy V Series’ eConversion delivers reliable power protection and helps attain new levels of sustainability.

eConversion has over eight years of field deployment and thousands of customers worldwide who use it daily to protect their critical loads since its launch in 2014.

“With eConversion as the default mode for Galaxy V Series 3-phase UPSs, we expect to facilitate the conservation of 175 GWH of electricity annually – which is the equivalent of the energy produced by nearly 60000 rooftop solar installations.” Says Mustafa Demirkol, Vice President of Data Center Systems, Offer Management and Marketing, Energy Management at Schneider Electric. “We’re looking forward to helping customers meet their sustainability goals while reducing their electricity spending and corresponding carbon emissions.”

Sachin Bhalla, Vice President and Country General Manager, Secure Power Division, India and SAARC, stated “With Schneider’s commitment to provide state-of-the-art technologies and solutions for its customers to reach maximum energy efficiency in their operations, we consistently invest in research and development in order to create devices that are reliable and energy efficient. With this thought in mind, we have introduced an enhanced version of eConversion that is designed to provide the highest protection for critical loads with Class-1 (UL certified) and while saving up to three times the UPS price. We are confident that through this incentive, we will be able to help customers in reducing their CO2 emissions while assisting them in becoming sustainable citizens of tomorrow.”

High Efficiency Mode Mitigates Impact of Rising Energy Costs

According to the World Bank, energy prices are expected to rise more than 50 percent in 2022 before easing in 2023 and 2024. Utilizing eConversion enables operators to mitigate some of the cost and climate impact while continuing to benefit from the highest protection level for critical loads with Class-1 (UL certified). And with the eConversion Savings Meter, customers can check electricity savings on the UPS display.

Customers can still choose to use the legacy Double Conversion mode, but field experience has shown that modern electrical installations do not justify such high permanent use of electricity. EcoDataCenter, a climate-positive HPC data center, deployed four Galaxy VX UPSs at 1250 kW each to support customer loads with the possibility to run at 99% efficiency with eConversion mode.

As digital demand will continue to grow and require resilience to reap the benefits of automation and efficiency, data center, OT, and IT professionals will need to make step-changes towards a net-zero world. eConversion is available as a feature in all Galaxy V Series UPSs worldwide.