School of Agricultural Sciences and Technology starts admissions for its B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture program at NMIMS, Shirpur Campus

Shirpur, 7th Sept 2022: School of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SAST), Shirpur, the first school of Agriculture under SVKM’s NMIMS, has started admissions for a four-year professional undergraduate degree B.Sc. (Hons.)Agriculture, program to provide holistic education in agriculture and allied sectors.

Agriculture contributes to 17% of GDP and employs about 54% of the population in rural areas. Providing specialized training and skill sets will benefit the students to serve this sector. Through a focused approach, the School aims to prepare agricultural graduates to undertake responsible jobs, entrepreneurship, and agricultural scientists and thereby promote sustainable farm profitability and livelihood security to the rural population depending directly or indirectly on agriculture. In the Rural Agriculture Work Experience program, the students gain first-hand insight into the issues impacting farm sustainability and provide viable solutions.

The program is designed as per ICAR recommended syllabus so that the student’s learning is in line with the national curriculum. The School will be going for ICAR accreditation shortly and hence provide equal opportunity to the students on a par with other colleges. The syllabus balances equally theory and practicals and all practice sessions are held in fully equipped laboratories or in the farm. The students will also be exposed to various research institutes and are oriented toward an agri-business perspective. The students will understand the rural setting of agriculture and allied sectors; the socio-economic conditions of the farmers and issues, especially with regard to various pests, diseases, and physiological problems faced by the crops and animals. By organizing interactive outreach activities under the guidance of the faculty, the students are endowed with enhanced communication skills and make use of various knowledge management tools. The 2-month long industry internship provides an opportunity to closely observe the day-to-day functioning of the industry and acquire entrepreneurial skills.

Eligibility Criteria:

Students seeking admission for the B.Sc. (Hons.) program must have:

Passed Higher Secondary Examination (HSC) or 10+2 from either state boards, ISE, or CBSE.

Minimum 50% aggregate with physics, chemistry, and biology or equivalent program

Dr. Suseelendra Desai, Dean, School of Agricultural Sciences and Technology said, “The School of Agricultural Sciences and Technology is a wonderful place to learn. With a vast 117 acres of farmland and well-equipped laboratories, we aim to be a globally recognized institution for agricultural education, research, and outreach activities. A well-trained agricultural graduate with the needed skill sets will be a national asset and can contribute to the overall development of the rural economy and fabric. Under the dynamic leadership of Shri Amrish Bhai Patel, a passionate agriculture enthusiast, a full-fledged five-storied School complex will be ready by the next academic year at the farm to provide state-of-the-art amenities for the promotion of agricultural education. We are in discussion with the reputed international universities to provide value-added education to the students.”