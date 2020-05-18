School of Entrepreneurship, BSDU organizes an online competition 2020

Global Foundation for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Institute Innovation Council of BSDU and Institution of Engineers (India) are organizing an online competition 2020, themed around ‘Corona- The Unseen War’. The competition is open for 12th pass out enthusiasts of all nationalities under the age of 30.

This competition is an attempt to expand knowledge against the pandemic COVID-19 and it will be conducted with three different kinds of activities:

• Writing Karo Na

• Painting Karo Na

• Short Film making Karo Na

You will be allowed to participate in anyone of the three activities. This competition of creativity will allow you to showcase your prolific writing skills, artwork and your acting skills thereby providing an opportunity to express.

Deadline for the submission of your work is05th June and winners will be announced on 15thJune. They will be rewarded with lots of attractive prizes and certificates.

Full information of the contest and its registration process can be found on https://www.facebook.com/Ruj.BSDU

Prof. Achintya Choudhury, Vice Chancellor, BSDU said, “We are trying to extend our arms digitally to bring communities on board even during the situation of deteriorating crisis’’

Prof. Dr. Ravi Goyal, Principal School of Entrepreneurship Skills said, “In the period of lockdown we want colors and art to look forward to. This competition has a strong focus on giving our future warriors an opportunity for breakthrough beyond this pandemic disease.’’

Er. Sajjan Singh Yadav, Chairman, Institute of Engineers, Rajasthan State Center said, “We are glad to join the hands with BSDU for this completion by which students will be engaged in meaningful way”