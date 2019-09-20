School of Law, Sharda University organized an Intra Legal Quizzard

School of Law, Sharda University organised an Intra Legal Quizzard, the Quiz competition sponsored by Legal Sutra law firm. The Chief Guests for the competition was Advocate Vinod Kaushik, Managing Director of Legal Sutra firm. The competition witnessed participation of 30 teams going through several rounds including 2 tie-breakers for which there was a cash prize of Rs. 5100/- for the winning team along with a trophy and certificate of excellence.

Winners of the competition were final year students Bharat, Sachin and Tanuj while second position was secured by first year students Monu Upadhyay, Vaishnavi Mishra and Aadarsh. The winners were felicitated by the Prof. (Dr.) Pradeep Kulshreshtha (Dean), Co-Convener Dr. Ritu Gautam and Ms. Divyasheel Tripathi along with the other Faculty Coordinators.