Schoolnet India Limited and Dentsu Aegis Network collaborate to expand K-12 digital solutions in Government Schools

Schoolnet India Limited (Schoolnet), a leading Education Technology Service provider signed an MoU with ‘InDeed’ a business division of Dentsu Aegis Network Communications India Pvt. Ltd., to set up innovative digital classroom solutions in 150 Government schools spread across more than 20 districts across Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan & Uttarakhand. Vodafone Idea Ltd. is funding this ambitious project under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

‘K-Class’ (where “K” stands for Knowledge), the innovative digital classroom solution being set up, is a combination of K-Yan® (a patented six-in-one integrated teaching-learning device) and multimedia content. The K-Yan combines the functionality of a computer, projection system, large screen television, audio system, interactive white board and internet while the content that is bundled with it is mapped to the curriculum and includes simulation-driven, interactive, virtual teaching and learning tools. Training of teachers on digital pedagogy also forms part of this offering. The solution improves the efficiency of the teaching-learning process by effectively combining technology with pedagogy that allows learners to engage, reflect, apply, and consolidate the learning.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mr. Jaydeep Singh, Asst. Vice President & Zonal Head of Schoolnet said, “Nurturing the young minds is critical for the socio-economic development of the country. Technology-led innovation with the support of a teacher is the key to improving the effectiveness of teaching and learning experiences.”

Schoolnet, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on the global “demographic dividend” opportunity, with its 3Es agenda (Education, Employability and Employment) through 3 key offerings:

· Edtech solutions to K-12 schools for improved teaching-learning-assessment outcomes

· Technical & Vocational Education & Training (TVET) services for enhancing employability and job-linkages

· English language education and skills to enable a global-ready workforce