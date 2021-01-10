Scientology Information Center to Launch Talks in 2021

Clearwater, FL: “With 2020 over and people are wondering, ‘Now that 2020 is over, what now?’ People are trying to pick up the pieces of their lives and make sense of it,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center. “We’d like to help offer practical information to help people improve their quality of life – no matter what their faith or religious affiliation is. Knowledge can help improve any situation.

“English philosopher and Statesman, Sir Francis Bacon, once used the expression ‘ipsa scientia potestas est’, in one of his Latin writings in 1597 which is translated as ‘knowledge itself is power,’ added Skjelset.

With that said, the Scientology Information Center will be doing monthly, socially-distanced educational talks in its board room.

The topics will cover gaining practical knowledge, enhancing quality of life through better communication, how to make lasting positive life choices, improving one’s abilities, gaining practical knowledge, how to understand other people, relationships and knowing who to trust to name a few areas.

The first talk will be held on February 6 at 3pm and will cover the Eight Dynamics of Life and how one can make decisions that maintain harmony across all the parts of life.

The talks are free, but seating is limited due to social-distancing in order to main the safety of our guests.

Masks are required indoors in accordance with the Pinellas County mandate, and are provided complimentary along with travel-sized bottles of hand sanitizer.

To attend or for more information please contact Amber Skjelset at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org or visit during its hours of operation: Sunday-Friday 10 am-1 pm and 2 pm-7 pm, and Saturday 1-7 pm.

The Scientology Information Center, opened in July 2015, provides answers to common questions about Scientology, its founder, L. Ron Hubbard and the humanitarian programs the Church sponsors across the world. It is located at 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at AppleTV, FireTV and Roku.