Scoot’s Network Sale: Exciting Offers to Unique Destinations

India – Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), has launched a network sale until July 18, 2023. Customers in Amritsar, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli and Vishakhapatnam can enjoy affordable flights to destinations such as Australia, Bali, Jeju, Lombok, Osaka, Taiwan, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, and many more. Airfares start as low as Rs.6,200*.

With this sale offer, now is the time to treat yourself to that much deserved vacation to a wide range of over 20 unique destinations. Whether you seek the thrill of wandering around the vibrant streets of South Korea, relaxing on the pristine beaches of Bali, soaking in the cultural vibes of Osaka, or immersing yourself in the natural beauty of Lombok, Scoot continues to redefine flying experience by offering safe and seamless journeys at affordable fares, catering to every traveller’s unique needs.

The promotional fares for customers residing in Amritsar are applicable for travel dates until October 25, 2023, while travellers from Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Trivandrum, Trichi, and Vishakhapattanam are able to enjoy these special fares for travel dates until December 13, 2023, as well as from February 14 to March 27, 2024.

Customers can continue to look forward to tailoring their flight experience to their individual preferences with Scoot’s unique cabin classes and choice of additional baggage, meals and amenities at great value. For example, customers can opt for an upsized experience on ScootPlus, which provides 30kg check-in baggage allowance, wider and more comfortable leather seats, 15kg of cabin baggage allowance, a choice of meal and beverage, complimentary Wi-Fi access and more.

The one-way base fares for a few selected journeys are as follows:

From To Sale fares* Economy Amritsar Singapore From ₹ 8,500 Sydney From ₹ 16,500 Coimbatore Lombok From ₹ 9,900 Ho Chi Minh City From ₹ 8,500 Thiruvananthapuram Taipei From ₹ 9,900 Manila From ₹ 9,400 Tiruchirappalli Ho Chi Minh City From ₹ 8,500 Singapore From ₹ 7,200 Vishakhapatnam Cebu From ₹ 11,900 Kansai From ₹ 14,900 Hyderabad Perth From ₹ 12,900 Jeju From ₹ 14,900 ScootPlus Amritsar Denpasar From ₹ 21,500 Perth From ₹ 27,500

*One way, taxes included. Terms and travel periods apply.

For further information on the network sale, please visit: https://www.flyscoot.com/promotions/in-jul-gotta-scoot