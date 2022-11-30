Scope of BBA in Logistics & Supply Chain Management

By Ami Agarwal, Head, Hindustan Online – Center for Open and Digital Education (CODE) , e-learning arm of Hindustan Institute of Technology & Sciences (HITS), Chennai

A BBA in logistics and supply chain management prepares learners for a career in the field of logistics. This type of degree teaches learners about the movement and storage of goods from the point of origin to the point of consumption. They learn about transportation modes, inventory management, and how to optimise supply chains. This is a growing field, and there are many job opportunities available for those who have proper training in this field. If you are interested in pursuing a career in this field, or if you are just curious about what logistics management is all about, then read on.

Logistics Management: An Overview

Logistics management focuses on the transportation and storage of goods. The field of logistics is responsible for the movement of goods from the point of production to the point of consumption. This includes both domestic and international transportation.

Logistics management teaches learners about supply chain management, which is the process of coordinating all aspects of the supply chain in order to optimize efficiency and productivity.

Learners understand various transportation modes, such as air, land, and sea transport and how to select the most appropriate mode for each situation. They also learn about inventory management, which is a critical component of ensuring that goods are available when they are needed.

In addition, they also learn about customs regulations and other issues related to international shipping.

Logistics management’s major functional areas

There are four major functional areas of logistics management: transportation, warehousing, materials management, and customer service.

Transportation managers are responsible for selecting the most efficient and cost-effective means of transportation. They must also be familiar with all aspects of the transportation industry, including regulations, laws, and trends.

Warehousing managers oversee the storage of goods and ensure that they are safe and secure. They must be able to plan and organize space in order to maximize efficiency.

Materials management is concerned with the procurement, movement, and storage of materials. This includes both raw materials and finished products.

Customer service managers oversee the process of responding to customer inquiries and complaints. They also work to resolve any issues that may arise during the course of shipping or receiving goods.

All of these functional areas are important in logistics management. However, transportation is often considered to be the most important. This is because transportation plays a major role in the overall efficiency of the supply chain.

Transportation must be well coordinated and planned in order for goods to be delivered on time and in good condition.

Course topics under Logistics Management

Now that we have a general overview of what logistics management is, let’s take a closer look at some of the topics covered in a typical logistics management degree program.

Most programs will cover topics such as supply chain management, transportation, warehousing and customer service. In addition, many programs will also offer courses in business administration and management.

Similar skills are required in both fields. For example, both supply chain managers and business managers need to be able to plan, organise and coordinate the activities of their respective teams.

In addition, both groups need to be familiar with financial principles and accounting practices. However, there are some differences between the two fields. Business managers typically deal with a wider range of issues, such as marketing and human resources.

In contrast, supply chain managers are more focused on the day-to-day operations of the supply chain. As a result, their courses tend to be more technical in nature.

Some common course topics in logistics management degree programs include:

· Supply Chain Management

· Business Logistics

· Supervision

· Accounting

· Transportation

· Warehousing

· Traffic management

· Materials handling

· Customer Service

· Business Administration

· Management

As you can see, BBA in logistics and supply chain management covers a wide range of topics. This is because the field of logistics is complex and ever-changing. As a result, learners need to have a well-rounded education in order to be successful in this field.

Employment outlook and salary information

The job outlook for logistics management is positive. The demand for qualified logistics managers is expected to grow at a rate of 20 percent through 2029, according to the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

This growth is due to the increased globalization of business and the need for companies to optimize their supply chains. In addition, the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative is expected to create even more opportunities for logistics professionals.

As far as salaries are concerned, entry-level logistics managers can expect to earn an annual salary of Rs 400,000. Experienced professionals can earn up to Rs 700,000 per year. These figures are based on data from Payscale.com.

Overall, the field of logistics offers a good mix of job security and earning potential. If you are interested in a career in logistics, now is a great time to get started.

Is a BBA in Logistics and Supply Chain Management worth it?

A BBA in logistics and supply chain management is a great way to start a career in logistics. The field offers good job security and earning potential. In addition, this degree will also give you the skills and knowledge you need to be successful in this field. There are many colleges and universities that offer programs in this field. So, take the time to explore all the options and find the program that’s right for you.

Enrolling in a BBA in logistics and supply chain management is just the first step on your journey towards a successful career in this exciting field.

There are many job opportunities available for those who have a BBA in logistics and supply chain management. The skills learned in this type of program are in high demand, and the potential for career growth is very good. Many companies are looking for qualified candidates to fill positions such as supply chain manager, transportation manager, and warehouse manager. If you are interested in pursuing a career in logistics, a BBA degree in logistics and supply chain management is a great place to start