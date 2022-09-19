SCOPE wins over Microsoft, now backed by the tech giant with a USD 150K investment for the Startup Incubator Program

September 19th, 2022: Making substantial strides in the fast-evolving and growing entrepreneurial ecosystem, SCOPE, a pioneering and holistic new-age platform for budding entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, investors and industry experts, has added another feather to its cap. The brand has been selected for the Microsoft Startup Incubator Program, which includes an investment of USD 150K. Considering the program has an acceptance rate between 1% and 3%, SCOPE’s selection is a testament to its growth, progress, and potential.

Being backed by Microsoft for the tech giant’s Incubator Program comes with several high-end benefits, which will now be at SCOPE’s disposal. This includes access to productivity and development tools including GitHub and Microsoft 365, mentorship opportunities from business leaders and technical maestros, and passage to pro-startup offers from Microsoft partners. The Startup Incubator Program is renowned for providing access to technology, go-to-market, and community benefits to emerging startups to expand their operational base.

Appalled Saikiran, Founder and CEO of SCOPE, said, “This opportunity couldn’t have come at a better time for SCOPE. We are thrilled to be a part of the Microsoft Startup Incubator Program and plan to make the best of this window. At SCOPE, while we are gradually progressing and growing, there are a few critical areas where we need the guidance of experts to ensure long-term success. The program promises everything we require, including crucial funding, mentorship opportunities, productivity, and development tools. We are optimistic that this milestone in SCOPE’s journey will accelerate its growth trajectory.”