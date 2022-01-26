Scribe Security Raises $7 Million to Secure Software Supply Chains in a Seed Round Led by Elron Ventures

“Attackers today are experts at identifying hidden opportunities in the software’s delivery life cycle. We protect against software supply chain attacks carried out by dependency manipulation, third-party software components, or during the code-delivery process,” said Scribe Co-founder & CEO, Rubi Arbel x

Tel Aviv, January 27th, 2022– Scribe Security, a provider of a SaaS platform for securing software across various supply chains, raised more than $7 million in a seed round led by Elron Ventures and joined by Tal Ventures, YYM Ventures, and others. The new funding will help Scribe bring its end-to-end solution to a market that is thirsty for innovation in this domain.

Scribe is developing an innovative platform tailored for the modern software development process. It allows organizations to develop, distribute, and maintain, code produced within the organization, while also verifying code components’ integrity, provenance, authenticity, and reputation. Their solution provides organizations with visibility and assurance of the entire software development life cycle from early design stages to final deployment.

“Cyberattacks on the software supply chain may be carried out by dependency manipulation, a third-party software component, or during the code-delivery process,” said Scribe Co-founder & CEO, Rubi Arbel. “Software supply chains have become an attractive attack vector for a wide range of threat actors. Experts predict that almost half of all organizations globally are likely to suffer from such attack consequences by 2025.”

Scribe’s platform allows for rapid deployment and easy use throughout the organization’s development process. This “shift left” approach will enable developers and DevOps teams to ensure that the software they are using and building is trustworthy. [At the same time, software vendors will be able to vouch for the integrity of the software and create trust on the part of their clients.]

Scribe was founded in 2021 by cyber and cryptography experts CEO Rubi Arbel, CTO Daniel Nebenzahl, and VP R&D Guy Chernobrov. Arbel is a cyber expert, served as a senior commander in 8200, and was the former VP Aviation at Argus Cyber Security. Chernobrov previously served as Chief Security Architect for Matzov – IDF’s defensive cyber center, led innovative cyber development projects and was the IDF’s Liaison Officer to CERDEC, US Army. Nebenzahl Led the Matzov research division for 11 years, where he was responsible for the development of innovative cyber and cryptography technologies and played a major role in strategic national cyber initiatives.

“We believe that the threat to the organization’s software supply chain is steadily increasing,” said Zohar Rozenberg, Venture Partner at Elron Ventures. “While a growing percentage of the code is being developed outside the organization, the attack surface is highly complex. With no single entity that had visibility and the ability to secure the code end to end, this is a super complicated issue. We believe that Scribe is serving a market with huge potential and has the right team to take on this complex task.”