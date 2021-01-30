SCSC model is probably a first of its kind of an experiment not only in Telangana, India and all over the world: Mr. Mahendar Reddy, DGP, Telangana

Hyderabad: Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), the collaborative body between Cyberabad Police and IT Industry which established in the year 2006 completes 15 glorious years of service and celebrates 15th Anniversary here in the city today at HICC

It celebrated its one and half decade long journey and yeoman service in the presence of Chief Guest Sri Md. Mahmood Ali, Home Minister; Sri Mahender Reddy, IPS, DGP Telangana; Sri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, IT & C.

Sri BVR Mohan Reddy, Executive & Founding Chairman Cyient also graced and delivered a Keynote address

The Special Guests who graced include Smt. Suchitra M. Ella, JMD Bharat Biotech; Smt. Swati Lakra, IPS, Adl. DGP Women Safety Wing, TS; Sri Anjani Kumar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyd City; Sri Mahesh Bhagwat, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda; And Sri V.C. Sajjanar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad and Chairman of SCSC; Krishna Yedula, General Secretary, SCSC; and Chairman of SCSC; Mr Bharani Aroll, President, HYSEA, many of its past office bearers, Police Commissioners and many others.

To mark the occasion and to celebrate the same it brought out a Coffee Table Book which was unveiled by Md. Mahmood Ali. The book recorded the special moments from the past. It is a carefully crafted book offering an overview of its 15 years of journey and glimpses of major milestones. The book, SCSC said is a fitting tribute to those who stood by it and nurtured it.

It also presented SCSC Annual Awards in 6 categories such as Excellence in Driving Women Safety Measures; Excellence in Promoting Road Safety Measures; Excellence in Physical & Electronic Security: IT Parks; Excellence in Physical & Electronic Security: IT-ITES Companies; Best Organization for Covid-19 Measures & CSR support to Society. It will be an annual affair hereafter declared SCSC.

The award-winning companies include Cognizant Technologies; Ryan India Tax Services Pvt Ltd; HSBC Electronic Data Processing Pvt. Ltd; Legato Health Technologies LLP; Open Text Technologies India Pvt. Ltd; Car Corporate Services Ltd; Virtusa Consulting; BirlaSoft Ltd; Cigniti Technologies Ltd; Synechron Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Md. Mahmood Ali, Home Minister said SCSC is the perfect example of Public-Private Partnership: Md. Mahmood Ali.

The only difference between human beings and animals is the ability to help others, he said. SCSC has come forward to help many during the lockdown, he added.

There is no development if there is no peace. Both are interdependent. The collaborative efforts of public and police is essential for public safety. I am also happy to note that SCSC has expanded its efforts to other verticals.

Addressing the gathering Mahender Reddy, DGP of Telangana explained how SCSC came into being. SCSC has become a role model for the best collaborative efforts between the industry and the police. An interface of this scale doesn’t exist anywhere in the world, he said.

It has become a benchmarking institution. As DGP I am proud of it. It must be replicated in all districts. We have recently issued orders to all SPs and Commissioners throughout the state to form such bodies

The benefits of the technology must go through the police service delivery. Towards that effect we started digitization of our services. We have taken up CCTV projects on a war footing basis, he said

Today we have 6.5 lakh CCTVs in Hyderabad and 7.5 lakh in Telangana. And hundreds are being added every day. Because of these and many other measures, the Telangana Police have emerged as the best police organization in the world as far as use of technology, DGP said.

Mahendar Reddy highlighted that the response time the police take to reach the crime scene is 5 minutes in the state capital and 8 minutes in the rural areas. We endeavor to deliver uniform services across the police stations in the state he said.

Speaking about the crime scene, Mahendar Reddy said in future the traditional crimes may disappear and cybercrimes will emerge as major things. But, the foundation to counter cybercrimes must be laid now.

SCSC, a not-for-profit organization and collaboration between Industry, Cyberabad Police and other Govt agencies works on key focus areas of Women Safety, Road Safety, Infrastructure, Cyber Security for a safe and secure ecosystem and supports business continuity for Industry sectors in Cyberabad area.

Some of the key initiatives of SCSC include: CCTV Network in IT Corridor; QRT Vehicles; She Shuttles; Plasma Drive; Margadarshak Program; SanghaMitra Program; Project Safe Stay; SAFE (Safety Awareness for Employees); Radiant Hyderabad; Traffic Volunteers; DilSeY Program (Digital Literacy to Secure Youth); BCP Coordination for Industry

SCSC reached its 15th year of impact, creating an inclusive environment of all business stakeholders in the community to enhance the brand image of Hyderabad as a preferred business hub. On reaching this splendid milestone. SCSC’s 15 years of contribution to the society is highly appreciated

Mr.Krishna Yedula, Who is spearheading it as General Secretary said in the beginning, SCSC had the vision to enhance the safety and security of Cyberabad, for IT and ITES companies. But in subsequent years, the idea of safety expanded and the mission evolved to include initiatives like Road safety, women’s safety and Cybersafety.

Even today, we continue to expand our idea of what Safety and Security means – and what you see today is an inclusive organization that is committed to the global businesses and civil society, Krishna Yedula added

It was remarkable farsightedness to create a platform like SCSC, 15 years ago, Krisha said.

Over the years, the nature of the problems addressed changed. Many safety issues were addressed through initiatives like traffic volunteers, Margadarshak, Sangha Mitra etc, Krishna explained

Today’s war is against a microscopic virus and future could be cyber terrorism. SCSC will review its initiatives from time to time and come out with newer solutions said, Krishna.

Krishna acknowledged the contributions of many leaders in the past. The impact we had made can be measured in metrics. But to me what is more important are the ‘lives’ behind the metrics. Yes, each metric we measure is a life that has been positively impacted, Krishna adds

Our traffic volunteers have cleared obstacles on the road. Our Margadarshaks and Sanghamitras have been there for women in distress to listen and advice. They have cleared obstacles of a different kind in the lives of scores of women.

I enjoyed every bit of work. I am bowled over for Sri VC Sajjanar for his leadership style, compassion and especially for his inclusive approach, he told

Delivering Keynote address Mr. BVR Mohan Reddy shared that he stepped out of home after a gap of 320 days to meet all the industry friends and participate in the celebrations. Many Covid warriors put their lives at risk to safeguard us during the challenging times. Police ensured that 6.5 lakh IT employees work from home without hassles supporting them free movement of IT Infrastructure and hardware. And my big salutes to the police. Employees too took it as a challenge and responded with superior productivity and performance. SCSC model is the first of its kind not just in India even outside India, he said. Cyber Security will be the focus area not immediately but in future. He predicted that India will be the global hub for Cyber Security products and services.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said UN declared that there are 240 police for every one lakh population. But that ratio is much less here. So, there is a huge gap between the need and demand. Organizations like SCSC bridge that gap he said added that the perception of Police before Pandemic according to one survey was 27%, but that has dramatically improved to 70%

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary said SCSC’s multiplier effect is enormous. SCSC played a very crucial role ensuring the IT companies operate from home during the lockdown without any problems. The shifting of work from office to home was the best and most seamless and that too without any break. The entire credit he attributed to SCSC and Cyberabad Police.

Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad said the notion of security is changing. The days of traditional physical proximity or security is over. The advent of the Digital World has already made the good old physical security obsolete. But the shift to digital world is also bringing new challenges along with the changing world and we must be prepared for the same. He also felt that the SCSC model is very unique.

SCSC which has the patronage of 205 member companies is by the public for the public and through the public said VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad. SCSC over the period of many years has left a great impact on society. SCSC and Cyberabad police combined efforts yielded into the smooth functioning of the IT offices during the lockdown. We were the first in the country to ensure business continuity. Nowhere in the county such a great cooperation and coordination exists

SCSC was the first to set up Covid Control room. The control room buzzed with activity within two days after the lockdown was declared. And it worked 24×7 and served with 12. 5 food and 1.5 lakh grocery pockets not just in the city but far off and remote places from the city. SCSC was in the forefront in mobilizing blood donation of 8000 units and helping 8000 plus covid patients with plasma. 15 ambulance services were pressed into the services and attended to medical emergencies of the people. We also fed 3000 plus animals.

The SCSC model is likely to be replicated at other IT hubs coming up in the state like Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam. Pune, Bangalore and Chennai cities have also studied the model and are likely to replicate.

The future of the SCSC is to stabilize all the verticals on par with the IT, said Sajjanar. Cyber Security may pose a threat in future. So, keeping that in mind we are planning to set up a Center of Excellence in Cyber Security in Cyberabad Commissionerate limits.

Bharani Aroll, President of HYSEA unveiled a newly developed website of SCSC. Addressing the gathering he said Hyderabad is the safest city in the country. Any investor looks for safety and security for his investment and secured ecosystem, he added.

Many leaders of the past Sri Mahendar Reddy, Sri Prabhakar Reddy, Sri Dwaraka Thirumal Rao, Sri CV Anand, Sri Naveen chand garu, Sri Sandeep Sandilya, Sri AM Rao, Sri Srinivas Prasad, Bharani Aroll And others were felicitated

Speaking on Building Social & Economic Development through Women Empowerment Swati Lakra said Telangana police are committed for the safety and security of the women.

Speaking on the same subject Ms Suchitra Ella made a request to extend SCSC services to the industries in Genome Valley. Though the Life Sciences Advisory Council is already formed, it would be good to get the great services from SCSC as a lot of women scientists do look for you. She assured Bharat Biotech the company she represents will serve the nation and protect people with the safest vaccine.

Pratyusha Sharma, incharge for Women Forum of the SCSC said women security is the core vertical of SCSC. It drives women safety. The future seems very big for us, she said.