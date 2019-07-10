SDMC dedicates 2nd Waste to Energy plant at Dwarka

To manage and process a large quantity of organic waste in the South Delhi area, the South Delhi civic body has inaugurated its 2nd bio-methanation plant at Dwarka Sector 14.

The plant was inaugurated by Shri Parvesh Sahib Singh MP-West Delhi and Smt.Sunita Kangra, Mayor-SDMC. While addressing residents gathered at the inauguration ceremony they lauded the efforts of the SDMC and Yasasu team for providing a timely solution to the residents of Dwarka.

On this occasion, Shri Bhupender Gupta, Standing Committee Chairman- SDMC, Shri Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Counselor, SDMC, Shri Raj Dutt Gahlot Deputy Mayor- SDMC were among the dignitaries present.

The bio-methanation plant- ‘Yasasu Green’ has been developed by Yasasu EMS Pvt. Ltd., Now a Blue Planet Group company.

“YASASU” a product line incubated by Organic Recycling Systems Pvt. Ltd. developed a packaged solid waste processing plant. It treats waste at source based on DRYCO-ADTM technology.

The second decentralised unit of 5 tonnes of organic feed capacity has been installed and commissioned at Dwarka Sector 14, adjoining the Metro Station.

The plant will generate approximately 800 units of electricity per day and around 800 kilograms of organic manure per day. The bio-methanation plant and aerobic drum composter is ‘plug and play’ model and can be shifted to another site at any time. These are zero- discharge plants with minimal requirement of water for processing wet waste.

The process is indigenously developed to suit Indian conditions and effectively process urban organic waste like household organic wastes, food wastes, horticultural wastes etc delivered mixed or segregated to the plant. The biogas produced on digestion which is similar to natural gas quality can be used to produce electricity and the manure generated is of high quality which can be used from urban to rural spaces. With this solution, they are also promoting social entrepreneurship model to make decentralized waste management solution a success.