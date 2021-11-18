Seafood-based fast food brand Fishlee sets up another joint in the heart of Lucknow

Lucknow, 18th November 2021: In a development that would bring much cheer to the food-loving people of Lucknow, Fishlee, a leading fast food brand known for its seafood-based fare, has set up another QSR outlet in the city. This time, the company has chosen IT College Metro Station for its location, again lying in the heart of the city. The earlier Fishlee outlet is located at Phoenix Pallasio, a popular and bustling mall in the city.

For the food lovers in the city, the new joint again offers a wide variety of lip-smacking seafood based options. From mouth-watering fish ‘n’ chips to exotic French style Brioche burgers to Coastal Fish Curries to prawn-based delectables, the new outlet is a true food haven for the gastronomically-inclined Lucknowites. And it is no surprise that the new joint has already become a big attraction for people including passers-by, students, professionals, tourists and most of all, the city’s compulsive foodie population. Since the fast food joint has tied up with popular food delivery services such as Zomato and Swiggy, it also allows food lovers the comfort of savouring their favourite dishes from their homes and workplaces.

“We have already been serving and pleasing the taste buds of Lucknowites through our first outlet in the city. Realizing the popularity and the sheer enormity of demand for fish and seafood-based fast food items, we have decided to come out with another outlet. Although Lucknow is known for its food and traditional cuisines, there is an inexplicable shortage of outlets that offer authentic, fresh and quick seafood-based preparations. And with that in mind, we have set up the new outlet again right in the heart of the city which would be able to cater to Lucknowites from all corners. In fact, our arrangements with food delivery services would ensure that people can order comfortably from anywhere in the city. We have also been mindful of the price-sensitive nature of people and as such have kept all our items within reasonably affordable price-range, said Mr. Abdullah Mushtaq, Founder, Fishlee.

“We’re committed to our vision of serving our guests with quality seafood in a quick, counter-service/delivery format. From the best Fish ‘n’ Chips in town to our French style Brioche Burgers (and everything in between!), we use fresh seafood from the best sources ONLEE! Whether you want to pay us a visit or just pull up your feet and ask for delivery, we’ll be there to serve you HappYlee!” added Mr Mushtaq.