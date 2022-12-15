SEC Busts 100 million Twitter stock pump and dump scheme

Photo by Burak The Weekender:

The United States is home to one of the largest stock exchanges. The financial industry in the country is generally very well developed. To date, some of the best financial service providers in the world – be it banks, payment providers and forex brokers are licensed in the United States. These companies undergo strict regulation, and there are many federal agencies which are responsible for enforcing the rules of this regulatory framework. One of them, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed charges against eight people, who allegedly operated a pump and dump scheme, which raked in over $100 million and operated for two years.

What is a pump and dump?

Before we take a look at this particular case, a quick explanation is in order. If you are unaware, a pump and dump is the name for a kind of market manipulation scheme. Using it, the scammers are able to artificially inflate the price of a certain asset by secretly coordinating their orders for it. They buy in on a financial product, in this case, stocks, and it rises in value. Other clients, unaware of the price being manipulated are drawn to invest into the asset.

This is when the conspirators pull out and sell their assets for a large profit. This is dangerous, because it usually causes losses for the other traders. With that in mind, here is how the SEC alleges the scam works.

The SEC charges

In its court filing, the Commission alleges the defendants are “seasoned” stock manipulators. According to it, the scheme they conspired to run has been operating for years, from at least 2020 till 2022. Seven of the defendants directly ran the con and the last one aided and abetted them.

The con itself was rather complex. The participants presented themselves as investment gurus on several social media platforms. Most notably, they used Twitter, several stock trading forums they run, as well as several podcasts. They would coordinate the assets they indicate their clients should buy between themselves, and then, in an agreed-upon time, they would sell them, for what the SEC calls “substantial profits”. Around $100 million was gained that way, quite illegitimately. The SEC claims the eight violated the US Securities Act of 1933 and the Exchange Act of 1934.

The reach of the scam is what makes it rather frightening. The first defendant named by the Commission, Edward Constantin, ran a Discord server dedicated to stock trading. He also used his Twitter account to reach over half a million people. Another two of the accused, Thomas Cooperman and Gary Deel, ran a Youtube channel under the name Goblin Gang. On it, they presented themselves as multimillionaire day traders. Mitchel Hennesy, who is also the recipient of SEC charges, ran a podcast dedicated to penny stocks.

As you can see, there was a wide net of various social media platforms used by the alleged scammers from where they pulled their marks. The way they allegedly operated was a classic iteration of the pump and dump scheme we explained above. They would pick an unpopular stock asset, or one with low trading volume. They would purchase it and then direct their audience towards it. They would then spread news about the company being promising. The accused would recommend the stock and claim they would buy large volumes or open long positions within it.

Once the stock’s price was artificially inflated that way, they would cash out. Of course, once their victims realize the stocks were not worth what was claimed they would begin to exit at a loss. The defendants then deleted old Discord chats and simply lied about why the assets were underperforming. Another interesting detail is that none of them actually even came clean about selling their positions – that way, they misled their victims further on. In a transcription of a leaked Discord call, found in the SEC filing, two of the perpetrators describe their actions as “robbing idiots of their money”.

The SEC seeks the disgorgement of the funds they got via their illicit practices and the return of the money to the victims of the con. They are also facing a lifetime ban from the US stock markets.

Social media’s problem with financial scams

The actions of these scammers were so effective because they were highly coordinated and had an extreme amount of followers. However, social media has been a rather fertile ground for any kind of financial crime. These particular fraudsters were able to present themselves as highly profitable day traders. They used the fortune they made from their scheme to purchase luxury cars and other such items, which further legitimized them.

What makes the scams extra dangerous is the ever-increasing amount of retail traders, which have access to the US markets these days. These traders can easily be deceived by fake investment gurus who sell them a careful curated image of glamorous lifestyles. They typically promise an easy way out of the 9-5 lifestyle and solid sources of passive income. But sadly, this is not realistic and such returns cannot be guaranteed by anyone. If you are offered an incredibly high return rate for your investments, it could very well end up being a scam. Be it stock trading, crypto trading or any other financial activity, you are best off staying away from finance influencers on social media in general.

An important question that also needs to be asked is about the roles of the social media platforms themselves in all of this. The scammers would never have had the ability to run their schemes if it were not for the platforms hosting them. Of course, it is not reasonable to hold Twitter accountable for the actions of the fraudsters. However, it could be said the platform is not critical enough to the people who claim to be financial gurus on it. The same is true for YouTube as well, which was also instrumental in this scam. These large multi-billion dollar companies need to have mechanisms in place to verify their users are who they claim – especially when it comes to them offering financial advice!