Second Naredco Mahi Convention Takes Off With Focus On Jal Bachao

New Delhi : 4th March 2023: Naredco Mahi Convention held its second annual gathering on March 3, 2023, where several panels discussed subjects such as Jal Bachao Kal Bachao, Green building and sustainability, and Scale and growth of Indian Startups in partnership with WiREnet World. The convention began with an inspiring opening address by Smt Perin Devi, IAS, Joint Director, appreciating the role of women in building economies.

Dr. Ananta S Raghuvanshi, Founder member and President of Naredco Mahi, welcomed the guests to the convention, followed by an address by Mr. Rajan Bandelkar, President Naredco, who focused on establishing linkages between past and future for Real Estate practices by amalgamating modern technologies into it.

Dr. Raghuvanshi highlighted the importance of gender integration in Real Estate, recognizing the contribution of women employers. She also emphasized the criticality of skilled workforce in Real Estate to bring about near perfection in construction. Mr. Bandelkar expressed the need to encourage female work participation in Real Estate to eliminate the impression that it remains a male-dominated industry.

The panel discussion on Water Way to go – Jal Bachao Kal Bachao emphasized water treatment with modern technologies employed in each project to prevent pilferage of water. Participants, including Mr. Gurmit Singh Arora, President Indian Plumbing Association, and Ms. Meghal Arya, author of “Spatial Ecology of Water,” stressed respecting and preserving water bodies for sustained water flow.

During the convention, Ms. Aishwarya Bansal, co-founder of Smart World Developers, delivered a compelling keynote speech on the importance of breaking the glass ceiling and encouraging more women to take up leadership roles in the real estate industry

Likewise, the panel discussion on Green Building and Sustainability emphasized preserving ecology and environment while keeping it sustained in reality and construction projects for the future. The panel consisted of Mr. Nitin Mittal, Chairman, KNest Aluform, Ms. Shabnam Bassi, Associate Director, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), Dr. Ruby Makhija, Founder, Why Waste Wednesdays Foundation, Dr. Sunita Purushotam, Head-Sustainability Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Ltd., and Ms. Umit Bhatia, Director – Sustainability Strategy, West Asia, JLL.

In addition, an intense deliberation was held on Entrepreneurial mindset scale and growth of Indian startups in partnership with WiREnet World, leading to the announcement of a Memorandum of Understanding between Naredco Mahi and WiREnet World. One of the key features of the memorandum is that WiREnet World will provide skilled manpower for the entire Real Estate for its multiple requirements, ensuring required human resources are available for construction and Real Estate. The panel was curated by Ms. Khair ULL Nissa Sheikh, a founder member and Vice President (North) of Naredco Mahi

The Second Naredco Mahi Convention proved to be an enlightening and fruitful gathering for industry leaders and experts to come together and discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the Real Estate sector in India.