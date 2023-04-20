Secret Temptation Launches a Vivacious New Perfume – Bliss

New Delhi, April 20th, 2023: Secret Temptation is proud to announce the launch of its latest fragrance, Bliss. Specifically designed for bold and vivacious women, Bliss is an enchanting fragrance crafted from a blend of Turkish Rose, Geranium, Musk, and Amber notes, which promises to leave a lasting and blissful impression.

Bliss comes in beautifully soothing pink packaging, reflecting the fragrance’s enchanting theme. It is also available in a generous 100 ml package, ensuring that the good vibes continue to flow for along time. The scent is infused with the distinct aroma of fresh Turkish roses, making it a perfect choice for all your joyful moments.

Priced at an MRP of 699, Bliss is exclusively available on Flipkart, Amazon, and Secret Temptation’s official website. Mr Ankit Daga, Head of Business Development at McNROE, shared that “Bliss is aimed at women who exude confidence and exuberance, and it is meant to be refreshing, blissful, and ideal for everyday indulgences. We are seeing a lot of traction on D2C & e-commerce and thus, decided to launch something for our online audiences exclusively”

BLISS was launched through on Instagram by Kritika Khurana, a renowned influencer known as @thatbohogirl.

Bliss is perfect for every occasion, whether it’s a casual get-together, a fancy date night, a quiet moon-lit dinner, or a breezy evening stroll through the park. Its long-lasting fragrance will keep you smiling all day long, so go ahead, spread the BLISS.