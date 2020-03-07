Sector Agnostic business led by Women in 2020

In this golden era of globalization, digitalization and start-up booms, India is clearly seeing a uprising in the women entrepreneurship. There has been a major transition from Women searching for jobs to women creating them. Women are overcoming the adverse notions and leaving their mark in the meticulously world of entrepreneurship. They are propelling innovation by developing new strategies, systems, and tools of transformation in every sector. Here are a few names who are rising and changing the face of India’s entrepreneur sphere.

Meghna Suryakumar,CEO &Founder,Crediwatch

Meghna Suryakumar is the Founder & CEO of Crediwatch a ‘Data Insights-as-a-service’ company creating a category in the Fintech space,that provides lenders, businesses with actionable credit intelligence. Crediwatch does this with no human intervention by deploying the latest practical AI and technology tools that provide the most reliable comprehensive real time inputs

Shalini Bhattacharya, Founder & Executive Leadership Coach, White Ray Coaching

White Ray Coaching, a disruptive brand that creates excellent leaders through its Change Catalyst Program. Aims to empower leaders at a senior level and responsible for one-on-one leadership coaching and offering speeches related to Emotional intelligence, adaptability in the new age of leadership, communication intelligence and conflict management. The company helps in solving the maze that leaders usually get trapped in ‘humans’.

Neha Bagaria, Founder & CEO,JobdForHer:

JobsForHer offers employment opportunities in various job profiles, ranging from full-time, part-time, work-from-home, or freelance projects; and also works with companies to offer returnee internships to women who wish to upgrade their skills prior to relaunching their career. There is a demand to enable professional women to restart their careers, and motivate them to achieve their full potential. Companies like JobsForHer works on a freemium model, through which companies post job openings that majorly attract women, so they can apply and are therefore empowered to showcase their skills in a professional environment. There is a collection of various professional solutions to companies which helps them promote their job profiles, and/or partner with JobsForHer to run recruitment drives, reskilling programs, and returnee internship programs for women looking to start, restart and rise in their professional lives.

Chaitra Chidanand is the President and co-founder at Simpl a payment company that works closely with merchants to enable new customer experiences. Simpl provides a credit mechanism or an ability for a user to pay at the point of sale. One of the core drivers of Simpl is UPI as it has the ability to move money in real-time without much friction or cost. Furthermore, it’s no cost and offers a lot of convenience and a layer of portability for your daily purchasing habits.