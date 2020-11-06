SeekMed, bridging the gap between needy patients and award-winning doctors via tele-medicine

SeekMed is a global telemedicine platform that allows patients worldwide to seek professional and ethical medical advice from India’s eminent award-winning doctors. Founded by two passionate Indians based in the US – Mr. Alok Awasthi and Mr. Sharad Dubey, the platform operates on a unique premise of enabling access to super speciality consultations. More often than not, tele-consults are limited to basic specialities like ENT, Dermatology or internal medicine, but SeekMed aims to democratise speciality care in India and abroad. Founded in the year 2018, the platform today has over 100 doctors from over 30 plus specialities including Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopaedics, Ophthalmology etc. on its platform.

SeekMed operates with a patient-centric approach and follows a stringent and meticulous procedure for onboarding doctors who are reviewed by a panel of specialists and advisors. On an average a SeekMed doctor has 30 years of experience and holds senior positions of high responsibility with the institute they are associated with, Over 60% of SeekMed doctors are in honorary positions or power within the industry bodies. Some of the most eminent award-winning doctors with SeekMed are:

Padma Bhushan Recipients

Dr. TS Kler, Chairman, PSRI Heart Institute

Dr. Anil Kohli, Owner – Dr. Soni’s Dental Clinic

Padma Shri Recipients

Dr. DS Rana

Dr. Anil Kohli

Dr. KK Sethi

Dr. Ashok Vaid

Dr. Arvinder Singh Soin

Dr. Mohan Kameswaran

Dr. Mohsin Wali

Dr B.C. Roy Awardee

Dr. Ajay Kumar

Dr. Mohan Kameswaran

Dr. SM Balaji

Dr. Anil Kohli

Dr. Navin Dang

Dr Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Awardee

Dr. Virender Singh Sangwan

Speaking about the rationale behind this strategy, Mr. Alok Awasthi said, “Patient care and welfare is of paramount importance to SeekMed. When we conceived this platform, we wanted to define certain parameters which would organically ensure that the patient derives the maximum benefit of services which we offer. Our merit-based doctor onboarding process that is devoid of commercial gains allows us to engage best in class clinicians who are renowned in their fields and accomplished in their careers. This not only ensures that our patient community gets the best clinical advice but also helps SeekMed deliver value-based care to our patients. Our doctors are extremely credible, trustworthy and have a reputation which precedes their work.”

More Information About SeekMed Doctors

• SeekMed plans to increase its pool of doctors by 150% in 2021

• Our doctors share 2 Padma Bhushan, 7 Padma Shri, 5 Dr. BC Roy and 1 Dr. SS Bhatnagar awards

• Over 60% of doctors on SeekMed are division heads/chairpersons/industry body heads etc.

• An average SeekMed doctor has an experience of about 30 years

• Over 45% of our doctors have fellowship, education or experience from the United States and Europe

• Other award and achievements of our doctors include USAID social Entrepreneur Award, WHO Public health champion, Indo-Australian award of meritorious service and more

• Few notable positions held by our doctors – Founder President, Heart Rhythm Society of India; Vice President of Indian College of Cardiology (ICC); Past President, Dental Council of India; President – Cardiology Society of India; Editor-in-Chief of Indian Heart Journal

Best medical facilities are often associated with higher expenses and spending capability in India. Whereas, SeekMed is working towards democratising it by making such clinicians available to mass public via telemedicine. Additionally, it is important to note that most patients feel the need to consult super specialists a little later in their medical journey for complex medical conditions. Talking about the role and importance of seeking second opinions, Mr. Awasthi elaborates, “It is imperative to understand that getting exert second opinions is becoming a necessity to improve patient outcomes. It is no longer a luxury in the healthcare journey of a patient nor reserved for a fortunate few.

Healthcare experts strongly recommend that patients should seek the second opinion from specialists before taking next steps for any critical and complicated procedure. A 2018 study published in the Annals of Surgical Oncology found that an expert second review changed the diagnosis for 43% of the 70 patients in the study.

In 2017, another study showed that 21% of patients who sought the second opinion at Mayo Clinic in the USA left with a completely new diagnosis and 66% were deemed partly correct but refined by the second doctor. Getting a timely second opinion from super specialists can not only save lives but also help patients take better control of their medical decisions. Telemedicine can be a great enabler in such decision-making by empowering patients and adding significant value in their healthcare journey.”

Teleconsultations and telemedicine has the potential to provide “healthcare to all”. It has been identified as a potent solution to solve for numerous healthcare problems that nations face irrespective of their size, clinical prowess and technology or infrastructure development levels.