Segers Received US Air Force Approval for the Overhaul of 54H60 Propellers Per the New Technical Order Requirements

Fairhope, AL : Established in 1976, Segers is a Rolls-Royce Authorized Maintenance Center for the T56/501 engine, a Lockheed Martin Hercules QEC Service Center and a Honeywell approved facility for the fuel systems on the T56 engine (including the E-2 Hawkeye aircraft) and recently received Rolls-Royce ARF approval on the T56-A-427 engine. The company also provides full repair and overhaul of C-130 and P-3 propellers (54H60 propellers). Segers was the first facility selected worldwide to upgrade and install Rolls-Royce T56 3.5 engines on a customer fleet.

The USAF approval on the 54H60 propeller follows an extensive audit on the new and updated equipment and tooling installed to comply with the regulations, including procedures and processes to comply with the new stringent inspection and rework processes. The latest manual revision supersedes TO 3H1-18-3, Change 35 (TO 3H1-18-3S-9).

“This approval places Segers in a unique position as the only MRO worldwide that has USAF approval ‘firewall forward’ for the C-130 aircraft, being the Lockheed Martin QECs, Rolls-Royce T56 engines and 54H60 propellers,” said Christo Kok, Segers Aero Corporation CEO. “We are very excited to provide in house all-inclusive engine and propeller solutions to our customer base. Our skilled and committed work force is dedicated to providing timely and quality maintenance and support to our clients around the globe.”