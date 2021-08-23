Select CITYWALK Pays Tribute to the Heroes of Our Times

Select CITYWALK- Delhi’s most admirable and responsible shopping centre offers a poignant tribute to the heroes who stepped up to help those most in need in the grip of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic this year. Featuring real people who brought smiles, hope and relief to countless suffering citizens during the dreaded second wave, this campaign reminds us that we all have the potential to make a difference. Titled “TheCitySalutesYou”, the campaign features six individuals who went above the line of duty to deliver support and relief to many.

Join in on the campaign as it shares the journey of covid heroes where they talk about the motivation that pushed them to help people out to the best of their capacity and the moment when they realised, they need to step up and do something for the humanity. The moving campaign brings together, Harteerath Singh ofHemkunt Foundation, who helped thousands of families by providing free oxygen across the country to Nandini Ghosh of The Good Food Project who fed crematorium workers during the pandemic, Saleem Khan and Harsimar of Little IndiaFoundationwho donated food to the needy,to standup comedian Amit Tandon and PsychologistDivija Bhasin who put smiles on people’s faces during those grim times and brought them hope and positivity.

The campaign features these covid heroesdressed head to toe in a chosen collection frompopular fashion brands, namely Ted Baker, Onitsuka Tiger, Adidas Originals, Massimo Dutti, Aldo, Gant, CK, Zara, Mango,Brooks Brothers, Steve Madden, Dune, Charles and Keith. The campaign presents them in a stylish, yet very relatable content, showing how ordinary citizens, just like us can raise the bar and bring so much change if they put their mind to it. It is a tribute to the hero in all of us, who can do so much more with just a step forward in the right direction.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr Yogeshwar Sharma, Executive Director &CEO, Select Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. said, “This initiative is an effort from our side to recognize and appreciate organizations and individuals who have come forward to fight the pandemic. It is an honour for us to bring them together and salute their courage, grit and unseen efforts.”

On being a part of the campaignHarteerath Singh of The Hemkunt Foundation said, “It was an absolute pleasure to be a part of this campaign. It’s very thoughtful of Select City Walk to honour COVID heroes. I hope it inspires many others to come forward and support those in need not just during the pandemic but generally in life too. Big ups to the entire team for putting forward this unique campaign!”

Psychologist Divija Bhasin commented, “It was really exciting to be a part of this campaign as I’ve never been styled before or done a photoshoot. It made me feel special and believe that the work I do is being seen and appreciated by people. These kind of campaigns make all the time, effort and work I do worth it as they make mebelieve that I amactually doing something that is bringing a changein the society”.

With this campaign Select CITYWALK aims to highlight the efforts of all individuals and communities who have joined hands to uplift human spirit and come out of the trying times as warriors.