Select The Right Insurance Plan: Insurancedekho Launches Its First TV Campaign

Mumbai: InsuranceDekho, a leading insurtech startup, today announced the launch of its maiden TV campaign – Aap Insurance Dekho. Baaki Hum Dekh Lenge. As part of the campaign, InsuranceDekho has focused on creating awareness about the importance of health insurance for the common man.

The campaign aims to educate people about end-to-end services offered by InsuranceDekho and demonstrates their trustworthiness. Customers can compare and review policies online, get the right policy at the right price, consult an insurance expert and receive unconditional support from a dedicated help desk, especially during claim settlement. The light-hearted campaign aims to instill confidence among the customers about buying their health insurance from InsuranceDekho and puts the customer at ease by announcing, “Aap Insurance Dekho. Baaki Hum Dekh Lenge!”

Speaking about the campaign, Ankit Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, InsuranceDekho, said, “Our campaign aims to establish the importance of insurance in the life of a common man. Customers are at the core of everything we do at InsuranceDekho. We are focused on providing a hassle-free experience, from helping the customers choose the right policy up till the claim settlement. With this campaign, we seek to assure consumers that purchasing an insurance policy is a very easy task. With our offerings, we make it possible for them to move ahead.”

The campaign was conceptualized by LEO BURNETT and directed by Arjuna Gaur.

In recent times, COVID-19 has necessitated consumers to relook at their current health cover to consider diseases that never existed before, and to also augment their existing health insurance cover. It has also changed the outlook towards certain aspects like coverage for hospitalization at home, special coverage for PPE kits etc, as in case of a pandemic these became an important part of health insurance coverage.

Arjuna Gaur, Director, Leo Burnett said ‘Getting the right health plan and assistance is a tough task. The film is a metaphor, revealing the worries of people with inadequate or no health insurance policies. The challenge was to tackle a serious subject like healthcare with humour without devaluing the message. But with the right cast and chemistry between them, we were able to emphasize the importance of choosing health plans properly. And how InsuranceDekho.com is a platform that empowers people to do so while giving them end-to-end support.’

InsuranceDekho

Launched in 2017, InsuranceDekho is an Insurtech venture. It enables consumers to compare different insurance policies based on their requirements and offers them the best choices available. In a very short time, InsuranceDekho has achieved rapid growth, with the company business doubling every quarter. The organization operates in both the B2B and B2C space, consumers can acess their digital platform at insurancedekho.com. InsuranceDekhohas tie-ups with 31 insurance companies offering Life, Health and Motor insurance currently. The company intends to close March 2021 at an annualized run rate of 3.6M policies. The company is headquartered at Jaipur and has offices in Gurgaon, Ludhiana (Punjab), Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan) and Udyog Vihar (Haryana).