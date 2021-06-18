Selected as an official sponsor brand for Clean Beauty Veg!hi x UN World Yoga Day

More and more consumers are opting healthy options these days. More and more consumers are purchasing products that are vegan, which come from nature without the use of chemicals, and Jtree Cosmetics is one such company that has developed and researched vegan cosmetics in line with this consumption trend.

Veg!hi is a compound word combining vegetable (plant), vegetarian (vegetarian) and hi (hi), a product that provides routine care for the skin with healthy beauty found in pure plants.

Jtree Cosmetics Co., Ltd. is selected as the official sponsor of the UN World Yoga Day event held at Gangdong-gu Office from 18:00 to 20:30 on June 21.

At the 7th UN World Yoga Day, which is being held this time, the sponsors are present for brightening the event. In particular, this event is a great help from the Gangdong-gu Office, and it will be a meaningful event that has the wish for the registration of the prehistoric site in Gangdong-gu as world cultural heritage.

Ministry of Culture and Sports Hwang Hee, Minister of Culture and Sports, Lee Jeong-hoon, Gangdong-gu Commissioner, and National Assemblyman Jin Seon-mi will attend.

The congratulatory remarks of Sripriya Ranganathan, the Indian Ambassador to Korea, and the opening speech of Ahn Min-seok, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, begins.

True healing through various activities include singing ball, Handpan, and yoga performances of KYE Academy, Cheon sia, Chandra, Ritamville, and Kim Minah yoga studios, and theme lectures by Professor Won Jeong- hye, Daniel Yogi, Ms. Maitri Shah, and Hwang A-young.

World Yoga Day was proposed by Narendra Modi (Prime Minister of India) at the 69th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) in 2014 and was approved with the consent of 193 UN member states.

The Korean Event Organizing Committee has been hosting the UN World Yoga Day Korean event every year since 2015, which is even more meaningful.

Yoga, which seeks to return to the state of nature by reducing defilements at such a meaningful yoga event, and Jtree Cosmetics, which makes products using natural products, are very similar in purpose and purpose.

The official sponsor product is ‘Veg!hi Calm Down Hydro Water Toner’, which is an eco-friendly product that excludes animal testing like vegan cosmetics.

It is a hypoallergenic low pH toner that helps in maintaining the pH balance to a healthy state. You can apply it with a feeling of absorption rather than a feeling of wiping off skin’s natural nutrients.

Particularly, it is a transparent and light water type product that not only soothes sensitive skin due to wearing of the mask, but also provides moisture deep within the skin barrier.

In addition, the packaging of Veg!hi’s products is also environmentally conscious, as it uses eco-friendly materials that can be recycled, such as paper, to reduce carbon emissions.

If you are looking for a clean beauty vegan product that is harmless to your skin and is pure, you can search for information with Veg!hi in the search bar.

Veg!hi products are scheduled to be launched in the second half of this year on maccaron.