Self-reliant youth is the foundation of self-reliant India, ‘Atmanirbhar Yuva’, coming soon on Troopel

In recent years, many startups have made an appearance in the country which has completely changed the Indian way of life. Whether it is Paytm, Ola or Flipkart, they have made our life a lot easier than it was before. Indian youth has shown a lot of power, potential, and intelligence to change traditional ways into something new and better. They have not only proven themselves in the country but also abroad. Taking a step into this direction, the country’s fastest-growing online news platform Troopel.com has launched a self-reliant youth program namely, ‘Atmanirbhar Yuva’. It will be a webinar series in which some of the selected startup founders of India will be talking about their startups and the unique and innovative business ideas regarding it. Starting from 17th August, the live telecast of the ‘Atmanirbhar Yuva’ series will be on the social media page of the channel at 4 pm.

Talking about the program, Atul Malikram, who made the headlines for the popular webinar series, ‘Career Khoj’ says that, “Our aim behind ‘Atmanirbhar Yuva’ is to encourage the young generation to enter into the profession of entrepreneurship. Under this program, we are bringing recognized startup ideas who have worked to strengthen the foundation of self-reliant India at the local and national level with their out of the box thinking.”

Significantly, apart from being a news provider, Troopel.com has created a unique identity amidst its viewers for its unusual content creation. The channel also marked its contribution in making Ujjain a holy city and giving the status of a new state to Bundelkhand. Furthermore, troopel has carried out many campaigns and initiatives some of them based on quality education, worsened conditions of farmers, prisons, and crematories. All these campaigns gained a lot of support from the public.

For more information on ‘Atmanirbhar Yuva’, https://www.troopel.com/y