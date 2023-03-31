Selfex achieves valuation of 40 crores

New Delhi, 31st March 2023 Selfex, India’s first international courier and delivery company, has recently received investment along with a valuation of Rs. 40 crores. This valuation comes from an angel investor in Mr. Raj Bajoria’s widely spread network, who, as COO of the company, believes that the company’s valuation can go higher with time. This valuation will enable Selfex to grow and promote its business ahead, bringing them the right exposure and opportunities required to create a formidable business presence both nationally and internationally.

Selfex has also been making waves in the delivery market recently. They have recently opened up their services to over 150 countries and counting. The company has now become widespread and is still growing, providing services predominantly to the USA, the UAE, Europe, and the Far East. Since Selfex was inaugurated in 2021, the company has witnessed constant growth in its business. Selfex had conducted over Rs. 20 crores’ worth of business within the first quarter of this year, and as per the company’s projected revenue patterns, the company is well on track to cross the Rs. 100 crores benchmark in terms of business well within this year.