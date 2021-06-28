SemaConnect Future Plan in India

By Mr. Prashant Radhakrishna, Vice President, and Head of India Business (Sales & Marketing), SemaConnect

We believe it is an exciting time to be in the Indian Market. Indian consumers are getting their first taste of modern EV 4 wheelers & 2 wheelers. At the same time, the Indian industries are appreciating the advantages that EVs can provide them in terms of costs and in reducing the impact of pollution in our cities.

These are still early days for EV’s in India, but we believe that the adoption of EV’s will be rapid and require the setup of large-scale charging infrastructure in the country. We would like to leverage our experience and expertise in the industry, given our pedigree in an advanced market like the US and our design, technology, and manufacturing base in India to deliver state-of-the-line products and services to the Indian market. We would like to be seen as one of the front runners in India over the next few years.

Apart from the range of L2 AC chargers for cars and fleets – along with state-of-the-art technology behind the controls, we are also in the process of launching an India-specific product catering to the large number of 2 & 3 wheeler EV’s in the market. This product is expected to be out in early 2022, but we hope to start marketing and taking bookings by the end of this year.

In addition, we are also going to be launching a 30KW DC charger by early next year followed by a 60Kw DC charger as well. Apart from this, we are also working on sophisticated technology solutions to assist in Fleet Management including the use of Telematics solutions. So, there are quite elaborate plans for the India market which we expect to contribute significantly to the overall numbers of the company in the coming few years.