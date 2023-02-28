Senco Gold & Diamonds Is Now Great Place To Work Certified

February 28, 2023 – Senco Gold & Diamonds has been a Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India for the period January 2023 to January 2024. Senco Gold & Diamonds, which is a pan-India jewellery retail player with a history of more than five decades and the largest organized jewellery retail player in the eastern region of India has received this prestigious award for the first time.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO, of Senco Gold & Diamonds, said, “We at Senco Gold & Diamonds have always believed in being an equal opportunity employer and we strive to maintain diversity in our employee base. Senco Gold & Diamonds has always promoted inclusivity and supported the causes of the LGBTQ+ community regularly. The Great Place To Work Certification™ is a testament to the trust that our 2000+ employees have reposed in us. And this trust by our employees who are Senco’s face for our customers has ensured that we are featured consistently in the league of the most trusted jewellery brands”

In India, the institute partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 20+ industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a Great Place To Work For All.

The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place To Work For All and role models for all leaders.