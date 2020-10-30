Sencore Introduces New openGear® Decoder Card with ST 2110 Output

Sioux Falls, SD: Sencore, the gateway to better video delivery, has released a new output option for the AG 6000 openGear® decoder card. The new AG 6000 option boasts an ST 2110 output which enables HD/SD output via dual 10GB SFP+ ports. The ST 2110 streams are protected with ST 2022-7 hitless switching and synchronized with PTP. Receive MPEG/IP, satellite and ASI streams and decode to new ST 2110 uncompressed workflows. Perfect for feeding monitoring systems and re-encode platforms in a dense form factor. Decode up to 10x services in 2RU with support for HEVC/H.264/MPEG2 video and all common audio codecs.

