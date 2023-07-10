SeniorWorld introduces SilverWings App, a community for seniors over 60

Gurugram, 10th July 2023: SeniorWorld, India’s leading company focussed on making a positive difference to the lives of the elderly since 2015, is delighted to introduce “SilverWings,” a social, wellness, and fun community app platform for seniors over 60.

Rahul Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of SeniorWorld shares his vision for the platform, stating, “With SilverWings, we aspire to give our beloved elders the wings to soar even higher and live their lives to the fullest – inspiring each other and younger generations along the way. The app has been designed based on the feedback received from our 3 Lakh plus seniors community on Facebook, which has one of the highest engagement scores among all FB communities”

Social connection and engagement is a key need for the elderly with a staggering 65% of urban seniors expressing loneliness as an issue. To address this, SilverWings has built the social aspect of the community around the 4E’s: express, engage, explore, and enjoy. The App publishes engaging articles and snippets every day, which provides seniors with an avenue to express and exchange viewpoints and experiences. Additionally, the app also fosters interaction between seniors who share common interests such as music, poetry, hobbies, travel, etc making for more meaningful connections. Furthermore, seniors can attend technology classes to become more tech-savvy, explore new experiences/hobbies, host events to share their expertise, or even embark on group holiday tours with like-minded seniors. Most importantly, SilverWings ensures that seniors enjoy themselves with its wide array of fun sessions, games &

quizzes etc. Says Mrs. Mahajan- a single 68-year-old SilverWinger from Noida “SilverWings is my daily dose of tonic for engagement and fun”

With 70% of seniors grappling with chronic disease, SilverWings offers a range of benefits to support their well-being. Seniors can enjoy daily fitness and meditation sessions, participate in live talks with doctors from renowned hospitals, access informative articles on health and wellness, set up medicine reminders, and conveniently keep track of their vitals in one place. Says Mrs. Sharma from Bhopal “SilverWings yoga is easy as it is specially designed for seniors. My husband has started doing chair yoga and the medicine reminders are very useful.”

To take care of safety, the SilverWings App has a digital SOS emergency button. With just a touch, the App automatically sends a distress message to designated emergency contacts with crucial information like the GPS location and medical history and also initiates sequential and repeated calls to them, expediting the help they need.