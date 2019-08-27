Sennheiser announces products for Enterprise Solutions

Catering to the evolving needs of today’s working professionals, Sennheiser, the German audio giant, has announced a range of clutter-breaking audio solutions to revolutionize the communications experience for enterprises and enable professionals across sectors to reimagine the way they work. This newly announced line-up is a testament of Sennheiser’s journey of constantly shaping the future of audio and creating unique audio solutions for its consumers across categories.
With over 15 compelling and cutting-edge products announced as a part of the range, this ensures efficient enterprise solutions for varying needs These include SDW 5000, MB Pro, MB 660, MB 360, SP 30, SP 220 amongst others. With the business ecosystem evolving, so are the needs of today’s enterprises. Professionals are seeking versatile and flexible product solutions that enhance their communication experience with ease of access and feasibility. As a result, enterprises have started investing in the right kind of technology since it plays a vital role in increasing business efficiency. Hence, each of these products combine efficiency, unparalleled audio, innovative design and best-in-class specifications for today’s professionals.
Making these offerings even more compelling, Sennheiser has announced a powerful collaboration with Ramp Tech Solution. They have joined hands and come together to offer consumers a revolutionized working experience. A renowned organization with successful operations over the last 12 years, Ramp Tech Solution’s goal is to offer the best selection of products at competitive prices with a high standard of service. This newly announced range will enable professionals across sectors to reimagine the way they work by ensuring a clutter-breaking audio experience. Each of these products have been contemporarily designed keeping in mind the future of communications to help optimize efficiency, flexibility and seamless reliability.
- For the professionals who demand a perfect communication experience all day, every day.
These products optimize talk with audio excellence, help experience all-day comfort, handle calls seamlessly and ensure reliability and compatibility.
1. a.SDW 5000
The new Sennheiser SDW 5000 wireless DECT headset Series lives up to the promise of a truly mobile, collaborative workplace and is designed with the future’s business communication in mind. It is one of the first professional communication and collaboration systems to support the next generation of audio – super wideband. This lets the SDW 5000 Series deliver a rich and detailed audio experience that goes beyond conventional business standards.
1. b.MB Pro
MB Pro is for business professionals who demand wireless communication freedom, brilliant sound quality, and exceptional wearing comfort. It is crafted with high-end materials to Sennheiser’s high standards to ensure maximum durability and design quality.
2. For the professionals who demand versatility and flexibility in their daily lives.
These products offer versatile usage, adaptable sound, enhanced concentration experience and contemporary design.
a.MB 660
Sennheiser MB 660 is the industry’s first professional adaptive ANC headset. By constantly monitoring your background environment for noise, Sennheiser’s NoiseGard™ adaptive ANC technology seamlessly adjusts the level of noise reduction in your headset. This unique technology enables you to take control of your office environment, so you can have a productive, disruption-free workspace – without the feeling of isolation associated with standard ANC.
2. b.MB 360
MB 360 UC is a double-sided, Bluetooth® headset with Active Noise Cancellation that reduces background noise to increase work focus. Designed for today’s style conscious office workers on the move, who prefer to use a single headset for both calls and entertainment – without compromising on business performance or audio quality.
For the professionals who demand a seamless collaboration experience, no matter the location.
Helps experience clear conversations, ease-of-use, Conference anywhere and enjoy perfect craftsmanship 3. a. SP 30
Sennheiser SP 30 is a portable wireless speakerphone for personal conferencing or up to 8 people. It is possible to set up a conference call at a moment’s notice in any location or use the device as part of a permanent conference room solution. A choice of Bluetooth® or USB-C connectivity gives freedom and flexible connection options. Two long-range, noise and echo cancelling microphones and an ultra-low distortion speaker with clear voice reproduction allow a natural, conversational flow even in challenging environments.
3. b.SP 220
No more searching for an available conference room: Set up an impromptu conference or share a call with high quality sound – anywhere from a huddle room to a conference space. Scalable for up to 12 participants, the product’s exceptional, lightweight and portable design gives you the flexibility to collaborate wherever you are.