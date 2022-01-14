Sennheiser announces striking deals on its best-selling products during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

New Delhi, 14.01.2022: Kickstarting the year with exciting offers, Sennheiser, a German audio giant, today announced exciting offers across its range of best-selling products during the 5-day Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Starting 16th Jan – 20th Jan 2022, the sale will offer customers an opportunity to get hands across Sennheiser products such as the recently launched HD 450SE, HD 400 Pro, MKE 200 Mobile Kit, MKE 400 Mobile Kit, and XSW-D Portable Lav Mobile Kit at the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

x

Customers planning to purchase the recently launched Sennheiser HD450 SE are in for a surprise as the product will be available for sale at an exciting introductory price during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. The Sennheiser HD 450SE features active noise cancellation (ANC) and a closed-back design that lets users enjoy a superior sound experience without distractions, even in loud environments.

Ideal for DJ, monitoring, podcasting and cameraman monitoring, the iconic and legendary Sennheiser HD25 headphone will be available for purchase at an offer price of INR 7999. Additionally, created for musicians on stage & for monitoring, the Sennheiser IE100 Pro-Red in-Ear monitoring headphones will be available for purchase at INR 8499. Exclusively designed for professionals who are into audio production and audio mixing, the recently introduced Sennheiser HD 400 Pro will also be available at an exciting price of INR 19726.

Built for content creators and ideal companion for vloggers, videographers and mobile journalists, the MKE 400 mobile kit will be available for purchase at an attractive price of INR 17,999. The microphone is a compact, highly directional on-camera shotgun microphone designed to isolate and enhance the audio for your video. Meticulously crafted to deliver the best sound quality, the Sennheiser MKE 200 mobile will be available at an exciting price of INR 8999. The Mobile kit features a directional design which captures the sound of your subject while rejecting unwanted background noise.

The perfect companion for enhanced dialogue applications on mobile devices and computers, the XS Lav USB-C Mobile kit is available at an attractive price of INR 5090. Featuring an omnidirectional clip-on microphone with a 2 m (6.6′) cable, XS Lav delivers a clear, natural sound for interviews, vlogs, podcasts and more. Designed for vloggers and content creators on the move, the XSW-D Portable Lav Mobile Kit will now be available at a price of INR 19999 and includes Sennheiser’s XSW-D Portable Lavalier set, smartphone clamp, as well as the Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod.

Ideal for reporting, creating content on YouTube, vlogging, the broadcast quality camera-mount wireless microphone system Sennheiser EW 112P G4-A will also be up for grabs at an offer price of INR 44990.