Sennheiser showcased its’ Professional Audio product Portfolio at PALM Expo 2022

Mumbai, May 2022: Sennheiser has always set a new benchmark in the industry when it comes to launching best in-class technology and audio solutions. In order to showcase their wide range of products, Sennheiser participated at the PALM Expo 2022 to sustain their brand’s visibility. PALM Expo is India’ globally renowned highly reputed international exhibition on Pro Audio, light, audiovisual for entertainment, event and music production.

This time, they came up with a Nuemann experience zone for consumer/ attendees to personally experience and gain deeper insights on some of their flagship monitors and microphones. Additionally, to leverage the platform the brand showcased their new product, Miniature Clip Microphone (MCM) from their Nuemann family. It is brought up in the market keeping in mind that rather than making multiple mics for different instruments or environments, the MCM will be a go-to close mic in live sound, broadcast, and recording applications, whether capturing a solo piano, spot miking an orchestra, or anything in-between.

They also showcased premium products from the Sennheiser family like Digital 6000, 2000- IEM, EWD (evolution wireless digital), wired microphones, evolution G4 series, Pro headphones, Sennheiser audio for video.

Mr. Vipin Pungalia, Director, Professional Segment, Sennheiser Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. said “We at Sennheiser have always been committed in delivering and introducing audio professional products for our stakeholders. The main objective is to evolve as per the industry needs to make life seamless for our audio professionals, enable them to capture the best of audio and video content. We are excited to be back with offline events after pandemic which is almost 3 years. PALM Expo is a great platform to showcase our products as the industry comes together under one roof with technologies that shape the present and future of audio.”

Sticking true to its commitment, Sennheiser showcased the best of audio solutions at PALM Expo 2022 which are designed to provide an immersive experience and connect audiophiles, musicians, DJ’s, content creators, broadcasters and other professionals to the future of audio. Also, Sennheiser facilitated their partners with a global recognition for their contribution.