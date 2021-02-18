Sensory Analytics Partners with The Bronx Group for Russia/CIS Region Sales and Support

The Bronx Group will exclusively represent Sensory Analytics and its SpecMetrix coil coating thickness measurement systems in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Greensboro, NC : Sensory Analytics, the U.S. supplier of award-winning SpecMetrix® coating thickness measurement systems, has partnered with Australia-based The Bronx Group to provide sales and support for coil coating companies and suppliers in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The Bronx Group has over eighty years of experience in providing coil processing line solutions to steel and aluminum companies worldwide. This new collaboration will help Sensory further introduce its products in this high growth market and strengthen SpecMetrix systems’ position as a global leader in real-time, non-contact, and non-radioactive coil coating thickness measurement solutions. The Bronx Group will be responsible for handling marketing, sales, and support efforts required for coil customers in this territory, led by their Moscow-area offices.

According to Greg Frisby, Global Coil Industry Manager for SpecMetrix Systems at Sensory, “We are thrilled to provide an exclusive sales and support license to a high-performing and experienced organization like The Bronx Group. With their extensive knowledge of coil coating customers and equipment, Bronx will help new and existing customers in the Russia/CIS region take advantage of the cost savings and immediate coating quality benefits of our impactful coating thickness measurement systems.”

Neil Jones, CEO for The Bronx Group added, “Our group has earned a reputation as a market leader by always supplying the most innovative, high quality products for our clients. Our goal is to support our customers’ needs long term and are pleased to introduce and support SpecMetrix systems in Russia and the CIS. We look forward to offering their industry leading on-line and lab DFT measurement systems for applied wet or dry pre-treatments, paints, and coatings to this important region.”